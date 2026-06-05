Speed and Impairment Are Costing America $1.77 Trillion and Fueling a Preventable Crisis, New Report Finds

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals that speeding and impaired driving continue to kill tens of thousands of Americans every year. These are not random acts of fate but entirely preventable choices with a staggering price tag. According to The $1.77 Trillion Wreck, a newly released data-driven report from Avian Law Group, motor vehicle crashes cost the U.S. economy the equivalent of $1.77 trillion in total societal harm, a figure that translates to more than $1,000 in annual crash costs for every American. With 39,254 people killed and 2.42 million injured in 2024 alone, the report warns that the country is facing a crisis hiding in plain sight.

Why This Matters

Speeding contributed to 29% of all U.S. traffic fatalities in 2023, killing 12,151 people at an average of 33 lives lost every single day.

Alcohol-impaired driving claimed 13,524 lives in 2022, accounting for roughly one-third of all traffic deaths and one fatality every 39 minutes.

Arizona posted the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the nation in 2023, while California leads the country in total crash volume. Los Angeles County alone recorded 11,120 crashes in 2024.

What's Driving the Crisis

The report identifies four compounding factors behind the ongoing surge in speed- and impairment-related deaths:

A post-pandemic speeding surge, with major speeding violations up 55.5% compared to 2019 baselines despite only a 1.2% increase in total miles traveled. Drivers are choosing to speed, not simply driving more. Rising impaired driving across all age groups, with drivers aged 66 to 90 posting a 44.8% increase in DUI violations since 2019 and drivers aged 36 to 45 up 27.4% over the same period. Persistent underinsurance gaps, as California's minimum liability limits still fall dramatically short of the real costs of serious injuries. A single spinal surgery commonly runs $80,000 to $150,000 or more. A decades-long failure to translate vehicle safety advances into reduced injuries, with 2.42 million people injured in 2024 even as fatality counts modestly declined.

No Region or Demographic Is Immune

From desert highways in Arizona to late-night casino corridors in Las Vegas to Los Angeles surface streets, the report documents that speed- and impairment-related crashes are broadly distributed across geography, age, and income level. The findings underscore that this is not a niche public safety issue. It is an economic and human rights crisis affecting every sector of American life. Avian Law Group emphasizes that victims across California, Arizona, and Nevada have strong legal pathways to full compensation, but only if they act before each state's two-year statute of limitations expires.

Act Now: For Victims, the Clock Is Already Running

The report calls for immediate awareness among crash victims and their families. Key findings for those affected include: comparative fault rules in all three states allow partial-fault victims to still recover damages; punitive damages are available in California and Arizona when impaired driving or extreme recklessness is proven; and speed camera data from California's AB 645 program is emerging as a powerful new evidentiary tool in crash litigation. Avian Law Group urges anyone injured in a crash caused by a speeding or impaired driver to seek legal consultation within days of the incident, not weeks.

View the full report from Avian Law Group here

About Avian Law Group

With offices in California, Nevada, and Arizona, Avian Law Group specializes in personal injury law and advocates for victims of accident-related accidents. With a focus on rigorous research and client advocacy, the firm is committed to driving accountability and improving public safety.

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SOURCE Avian Law Group