Speed and Versatility Drive Countertop Water Kettle Trend with Style as a Plus

News provided by

Capresso

07 Dec, 2023, 08:36 ET

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capresso H2O Glass Water Kettle is faster, safer and more efficient than heating water on the stovetop – but that's not the only reason countertop water kettles are trending. By speeding up the process of boiling water, they simplify a variety of usage ideas beyond brewing tea – from cooking to cleaning and more.

Boiling water can also be used to make instant oatmeal, noodles, and soups – or to blanch vegetables, make couscous, prepare yeast, rehydrate dried fruits, or create hot toddies. Coffee afficionados need it for French press or pour-over coffee – and it is also used for instant coffee or hot cocoa. Boiling water can warm or sterilize baby bottles or help sterilize other kitchen tools. Steaming hot water is also helpful for unclogging drains, or for creating a water bath to soothe blocked sinuses. 

The H2O Glass Water Kettle combines glass and polished chrome for a high design look that compliments current home décor styles, with a choice of black or white accents. It features durable German SCHOTT glass and a patented stainless steel heating dome that produces a fast, quiet boil. The kettle can hold 48 ounces/6 cups of water, and there are clearly marked ounce and cup indicators for accurate measuring.  The easy-on power switch features an LED light.

Safety features include a cool-touch, easy-grip handle and an automatic shut-off system that activates when water reaches a boil or if the kettle is empty. The base is heat-resistant and can be placed safely on any surface. The cord wraps around the base for neat, convenient storage.

The Capresso H2O Glass Water Kettle helps keep a kitchen cool by offering an efficient way to bypass the stovetop time and time again. This iconic design has a small, compact footprint and brings style to the countertop.

For more information, visit Capresso.com.

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, 713-869-1856, [email protected]

SOURCE Capresso

