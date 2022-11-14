Speed Hound To Be Official Recovery Sponsor for 2023 SBT GRVL

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Speed Hound is on a mission to provide every day athletes with the tools they need to achieve the impossible, they're also deeply committed to supporting other organizations within the racing community. Speed Hound has found a like-minded partner in SBT GRVL and has entered into an agreement to be the official recovery sponsor for 2023 and 2024.

Amy Charity, co-founder and owner of SBT GRVL is eager to offer a Speed Hound sponsored recovery lounge to SBT GRVL riders:

Speed Hound has found a like-minded partner in SBT GRVL and has entered into an agreement to be the official recovery sponsor for 2023 and 2024.

"We are thrilled to have Speed Hound join us as our official recovery sponsor. The benefit of their recovery products is so significant, especially as riders ramp up their mileage for SBT GRVL. A post-race recovery lounge will enhance the overall experience and we couldn't be more excited to add this to our event."

SBT GRVL strives to create an inclusive event with four courses to encourage participation from cyclists of all abilities. In addition to the world-class gravel race experience, SBT GRVL has developed a full-scale community dedicated to welcoming not just racers, but also their friends and family. Speed Hound is looking forward to being on site and participating in next years' event.

"SBT GRVL is a beautiful gravel race event that brings out a wide mix of pros and amateurs. We are so excited to be partnering with Amy and her SBT GRVL team to provide race prep and recovery for all athletes. With a difficult course and distances spanning from 37 to 142 miles, the participants will surely benefit from our offerings at the Recovery Lounge," said Sam Chi, Founder and CEO of Speed Hound.

More importantly, a portion of the sales proceeds from Speed Hound associated with the SBT GRVL will be donated to one of the advocacy partners of SBT GRVL. Registration for this sell out event will take place in two phases starting with November 16 for deferred riders, partners, and juniors, and December 1 for general registration with random selection. Mark your calendars!

About SBT GRVL

SBT GRVL is a world-class gravel race experience held on the greatest gravel roads on Earth in and around the magnificent Steamboat Springs, CO. The unique combination of the quiet roads surrounding a thriving resort town create a setting for an incredible gravel bike race.

With the fundamental goal of inclusiveness, we want to focus not only on the race, but a fantastic weekend away with family and friends. The beauty of the mountains (not to mention the camaraderie with fellow cyclists) as well as the basic challenge of covering these gravel roads on two wheels is something that will not soon be forgotten.

About Speed Hound

Founded in 2016 by Ironman triathlete and physical therapist Sam Chi, Speed Hound is a California-based sports performance company with a mission to unleash the potential of everyday athletes by providing professional quality products at accessible price points.

Over 100,000 customers trust the broad categories of Speed Hound products, including recovery tools, performance apparel, and swimming and cycling equipment. The flagship recovery product is the Pro Performance Recovery System, which accelerates muscle recovery through dynamic compression in a package that is highly customizable and easy to use.

This system is used by professional athletes, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, coaches, teams, and of course, everyday athletes. Visit the Speed Hound website for more information and be part of our journey by following us on Instagram.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Speed Hound