Speed Pitch 2026 at NY Tech Week Connects 63 Startups with 26 Funds and Family Offices in Its Largest Event to Date

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Pitch, organized by The Startup Station, hosted its fourth event on June 3 as part of NY Tech Week, bringing together 63 startups and 26 venture funds and family offices in a curated, high-impact investor matching format. The event marked the largest Speed Pitch to date, featuring investors from across the United States and international participants from Australia and Mexico and a pipeline of 400 startup applicants.

The Startup Station

More than half of participating startups were female-led, and 85% featured diverse founding teams. The companies represented a broad range of industries including artificial intelligence, healthcare, fintech, cybersecurity, gaming, quantum computing, defense technology, robotics, consumer products, and enterprise software.

The Speed Pitch format provides founders with curated investor meetings designed around investment criteria and startup fit, creating efficient opportunities for both founders and investors. Early feedback indicates strong investor engagement and a high volume of follow-up meetings resulting from conversations initiated during the event. Several investors described the cohort as one of the strongest startup pipelines they have seen, while founders reported securing follow-up meetings with a significant percentage of the investors they met.

"What continues to inspire me is seeing the impact these connections have on people," said Victoria Yampolsky, founder of Speed Pitch and president of The Startup Station. "Throughout the evening, founders, investors, and community members told me how inspiring it was simply to be in the room. I believe talent is universal. It has no skin color, no accent, no gender, and no sexual orientation. That is what we celebrate at Speed Pitch: the courage to build, the persistence to keep going, and the people behind the ideas."

In addition to investor meetings and networking, the event featured Speed Pitch's signature entrepreneurship parody songs, including "What Is My Cash Flow?," "Not Living La Vida Loca," and "Take a Chance on Me," bringing a lighthearted and memorable element to the fundraising experience.

The event was made possible by sponsors Pearl Cohen, which also hosted the event, and Silicon Valley Bank, along with a network of community partners that helped connect founders to the opportunity.

About Speed Pitch

Speed Pitch is a curated event series connecting early-stage startups with investors through structured meetings designed to increase access to capital and create opportunities for founders from diverse backgrounds and industries. Since its launch, Speed Pitch has connected hundreds of founders with venture capital firms, family offices, and angel investors through a highly curated matching process.

About The Startup Station

The Startup Station is a CFO advisory and financial education platform for early-stage startups, providing founders with the financial guidance, fundraising support, and educational resources needed to build sustainable businesses and access capital. To learn more, visit https://thestartupstation.com/.

Media Contact:

Victoria Yampolsky

President, The Startup Station

[email protected]

845-612-8061

SOURCE The Startup Station