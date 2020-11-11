Speed Queen TR7 Featured in Good Housekeeping

RIPON, Wis., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, a brand known for its legendary durability, is featured in the November issue of Good Housekeeping, on newsstands now.

The Speed Queen TR7 top load washing machine is featured in the publication's "Inside the GH Cleaning Lab" column as part of the GH Tested program, where GH Labs test products from Good Housekeeping brand sponsors and share their results on the ones that impress them the most.

Carolyn Forte, the Good Housekeeping Institute's Home Appliances & Cleaning Products director, was impressed that evaluations showed how easy the machine was to program and the "roomy tub" and "almost noiseless operation." Based on recent in-home testing of the top load washer, additional highlights include the washer's versatility and "innovative" gentle Perfect Wash™ wash action.

"We couldn't be more pleased to see our legendary brand return to the pages of this iconic publication," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Speed Queen Consumer distribution. "Our TR7 and entire product range is built with same American pride and commercial quality that has been the hallmark of the Speed Queen brand for more than 110 years," he added.

That quality is also featured in Speed Queen's 24/7 livestream on the brand's website. Here, you can watch the same TR7 product manage through creative test loads of everything from hockey pucks, garden tools, marbles and much more in back-to-back cycles running live, 24 hours a day.

To view the livestream visit speedqueen.com/legend.

Speed Queen commercial laundry equipment is engineered and tested to deliver 25 years of service in the average household. To learn more about Speed Queen's range of products and find a dealer in your area, visit speedqueen.com/Lab. For more information and articles from Good Housekeeping, visit goodhousekeeping.com.

About Speed Queen

Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S., inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

SOURCE Speed Queen