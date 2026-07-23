SpeedBuilder Systems Launches FormMaker 2.0 to Accelerate Insurance Document Automation

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. ("SBS"), an award-winning provider of SaaS solutions for the property and casualty insurance industry, today announced the release of FormMaker 2.0, the latest version of its insurance document automation solution. Fully integrated with Microsoft Word and the BindExpress Suite, FormMaker enables insurers to create, edit, and maintain policy forms without relying on software developers or IT resources.

Maintaining insurance forms is one of the most complex and costly aspects of policy administration due to frequent product updates, evolving regulations, and state-specific filing requirements. FormMaker 2.0 streamlines the process by giving business users direct control over document creation and maintenance.

"Form and document management remains one of the biggest operational challenges for insurers," said Rod Giess, president and founder of SpeedBuilder Systems. "FormMaker 2.0 gives carriers greater control over their documents, reduces dependence on IT, and helps them respond more quickly to regulatory and product changes."

FormMaker 2.0 features a redesigned interface with enhanced editing and formatting tools, improved search and navigation, configurable keyboard shortcuts, better image handling, and flexible PDF generation. These enhancements enable users to produce sophisticated, data-driven insurance documents more efficiently and accurately.

"Technology should make insurers more agile, not more dependent on technical resources," Giess added. "FormMaker 2.0 reflects our commitment to delivering practical solutions that improve operational efficiency while giving insurers greater flexibility and control."

By allowing business analysts to manage forms within the familiar Microsoft Word environment, FormMaker 2.0 reduces implementation costs, accelerates document updates, and frees IT teams to focus on higher-value strategic initiatives.

About SpeedBuilder Systems

SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc. (www.speedbuildersystems.com) offers large enterprise-class solutions for small to medium-sized P&C insurance carriers and MGAs. The BindExpress Suite® is an integrated set of components including policy administration, rating, automated underwriting, agent and consumer portals, product configuration, billing, claims, automated workflow, and document generation. Its AlwaysCurrent Architecture™ enables customers to tailor the system to their unique requirements while adopting future product enhancements – without costly retrofitting of customized code.

SOURCE SpeedBuilder Systems, Inc.