Speedway Children's Charities Awards More Than $4 Million in Grants Nationwide

CONCORD, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedway Children's Charities (SCC), the philanthropic arm of Speedway Motorsports , has announced a remarkable year of giving with $4,088,951 granted to nonprofits across the country, including $170,650 raised through efforts of North Wilkesboro Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway to support children impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Founded in 1982 by Speedway Motorsports Chairman Bruton Smith, SCC has remained dedicated to its sole concern of helping children in need for over 42 years. Since its inception, SCC has raised more than $72.7 million across its 11 chapters nationwide.

"One of our core principles at Speedway Motorsports is to give back to the communities where we operate, and Speedway Children's Charities was founded to do just that – bring hope and help to children in need," said SCC Chairman Marcus Smith. "The remarkable support we have received from fans, volunteers and advocates will undoubtedly make a meaningful impact on the lives of thousands of children."

In 2024, SCC distributed grants to 426 organizations that collectively serve more than 363,000 children in need across the country. SCC's funding supports organizations that provide essential resources like education and medical care to food assistance and human-trafficking prevention.

SCC raises funds year-round through a variety of creative and engaging events hosted at 11 premier Speedway Motorsports facilities around the country, including charity galas, golf tournaments, ride-along experiences, 50/50 raffles and more. These events unite communities while providing support for crucial causes and opportunities for children across the nation.

For more information on Speedway Children's Charities or to learn how to volunteer or donate, visit www.speedwaycharities.org .

ABOUT SPEEDWAY CHILDREN'S CHARITIES:

The mission of Speedway Children's Charities remains true to the ideals it was founded in 1982: To care for children in educational, financial, social and medical needs to help them lead productive lives. SCC provides funding for hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that meet children's direct needs. Its vision is that every child has the same opportunities no matter what obstacle they are facing.

