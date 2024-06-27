SPEEDY FREIGHT ANNOUNCES MAJOR US EXPANSION

UK 3PL opens first US based branch in Dallas, Texas

The shipping company will supply third-party logistics and fulfilment solutions to the US market

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based 3PL Speedy Freight has announced further global expansion with the opening of their first office in the United States.

Continuing their period of rapid growth, the logistics company is launching its signature freight and fulfillment solutions in Dallas, Texas – chosen for its size, central US position and high level of commercial activity.

The Dallas office will cater to any and all 3PL requirements, including full truckloads, less-than truckloads, drayage, expedited shipping, and cross-border operations.

Whether a fledgling start-up seeking efficient supply chain management, or an international corporation looking to streamline their operations, Speedy Freight's dedicated team is equipped to cater to specific freight and fulfillment requirements with their cutting edge in-house developed technology.

Speedy Freight offers inventory and supply chain management for businesses of all sizes, with user-friendly technology seamlessly integrating with online stores, ensuring hassle-free operation, and comprehensive stock management; as well as warehousing capacity and cross dock ability.

Speedy Freight's US expansion follows their recent EU growth, with locations opening in Dublin and Spain in recent years.

The in-house developed transportation and warehousing management system is universal, handling job management by providing status updates and customer access via an online portal. Through this, clients will have full visibility of quotes, active jobs and invoices in one place all whilst working in tandem with knowledgeable, local teams offering an excellent customer-centric service."

Leading their US sales division is Starr Bollefer, who joined as Vice President of Sales in March 2024. Bollefer has expressed excitement for the company's US journey and emphasized their commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to American customers.

John Munnelly, Chief Operating Officer at Speedy Freight said, "Expansion to the USA has always been a goal for the business, and thanks to our outstanding year on year growth, we feel now is the perfect time to open our first North American branch.

"The high level of commercial activity in and around Dallas-Fort Worth makes it the perfect location for Speedy Freight, and we're confident our team will hit the ground running with their personalized logistics service offerings."

Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Speedy Freight said, "This is a massive milestone for Speedy Freight, and we see a huge opportunity in North America for future expansion.

Our franchising model is perfectly suited to the US business landscape, and we're confident that this is just the first of many USA offices."

For all your US shipping enquiries and more visit: us.speedyfreight.com

About Speedy Freight

Founded in 2006, Speedy Freight was born from a desire to make logistics solutions simple. Over the last 18 years they've grown from a single regional office in 2009, covering every postcode in the UK with over 60 branches across the UK and Europe.

At present, Speedy Freight has nearly 10,000 customers across the UK and in mainland Europe, with major contracts in multiple industries.

Speedy Freight have recently been recognised as finalists for Customer Care at the Motor Transport Awards, BFA Franchisor of the Year, Supply Chain Excellence Awards in multiple categories and Highly Commended in the Bifa Staff Development category. What's more, the brand boasts a 5-star rating on Trustpilot.

SOURCE Speedy Freight