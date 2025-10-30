Spektrum Labs Emerges from Stealth with First-of-its-Kind Platform for Provable Cyber Resilience

AI-powered Fusion platform proves to CISOs, CIOs, and CFOs that cybersecurity, backup, and insurance safeguards are working

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the leader in AI-first cyber resilience, today announced its official launch with the debut of its Spektrum Fusion platform, the first solution designed to deliver immutable, cryptographic proof of cyber resilience for enterprises.

Boards and insurers increasingly view cybersecurity as a core business risk. Yet, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) struggle to prove that their cybersecurity investments work as expected, let alone that they are cyber resilient. Spektrum Labs delivers irrefutable and shareable proof that these safeguards work as promised.

CISOs are held accountable to the outcomes of the "Cyber Resilience Safeguard Triad," which is knowing irrefutably that cybersecurity tools are working, backups for avoiding ransom payments will recover, and accurate insurance submissions will drive claims assurance. Yet none of the 3500+ disparate cybersecurity, backup, and insurance providers equip CISOs to successfully orchestrate cyber resilience within their security programs.

Cybersecurity leaders today deploy and juggle an average of 83 different cybersecurity solutions from 29 vendors, according to a January 2025 IBM study. As a consequence, executives cling to the illusion that these fragmented investments add up to comprehensive protection and resilience, but they don't. The stark reality is that most companies operate without trustworthy visibility into their cyber resilience. WTW's new report underscores a critical gap between perception and proof: board confidence in cyber resilience continues to climb even as outcomes tell a different story.

Spektrum Labs is changing that picture by empowering enterprise security and IT leaders to prove cyber resilience to customers, boards, partners, insurers, and regulators while also reducing overall costs from internal and repetitive manual effort, cyber insurance premiums, and claims adjudication.

With the Fusion platform, Spektrum delivers a new foundation for cyber resilience with three core pillars:

A data fabric that unifies proof of cyber resilience : Spektrum collects immutable evidence that controls are active and effective, transforming data into cryptographic Cyber Resilience Tokens™. Time-stamped proof of performance accelerates insurance approvals, claims validation, and incident recovery.

: Spektrum collects immutable evidence that controls are active and effective, transforming data into cryptographic Cyber Resilience Tokens™. Time-stamped proof of performance accelerates insurance approvals, claims validation, and incident recovery. Ease of integration : The platform integrates easily with existing cybersecurity stacks, backup systems, and insurability processes, providing a unified, continuous fabric of validation and automation. This reduces third-party assessment costs while enabling premium reductions, faster renewals, and greater claims certainty.

: The platform integrates easily with existing cybersecurity stacks, backup systems, and insurability processes, providing a unified, continuous fabric of validation and automation. This reduces third-party assessment costs while enabling premium reductions, faster renewals, and greater claims certainty. Agentic AI: The platform deploys autonomous AI agents that run 24/7 to reduce audit preparation, streamline compliance, and continuously analyze posture. AI-powered underwriting agents also triage submissions and renewals while issuing real-time updates when the status of safeguards changes.

J.J. Thompson, CEO and founder, Spektrum, said: "Cyber resilience has become a board-level and insurance-level mandate, but until now, enterprise leaders lacked a way to define it, let alone prove it with confidence. Spektrum provides continuous, cryptographic evidence that resilience measures are working, giving insurers, boards, and customers defensible assurance while saving enterprises time, cost, and complexity."

Christopher Flanagan, CIO, Vault, said: "I need to know, not assume, that every system is configured as expected for security and resilience. Instead of having my team waste time logging into more than 16 disconnected consoles to manually validate controls and collect the required information, I can now automate the process with Spektrum and get the proof I need, whenever I need it."

Christina Richmond, principal analyst, Richmond Advisory Group, said: "The path to an operating system of resilience is ambitious because today's environment is so fragmented. Spektrum has built the infrastructure that automates provable cyber resilience for businesses and the cyber resilience network that serves them. Spektrum doesn't replace existing systems; it connects and validates them, converting operational noise into defensible proof."

The company is accepting applications for early access starting today at no initial cost, with plans to finalize paid tiers in the coming month. Visit spektrum.ai or contact Spektrum at [email protected] to start the journey toward proven cyber resilience.

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides cryptographic proof that safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after a breach. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai



