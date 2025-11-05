Spektrum Launches Free Tool to Help Enterprises Prove Compliance with Updated New York State Department of Financial Services' Cybersecurity Rules

The limited-time free offer provides step-by-step tasks to validate and prove an organization's cybersecurity posture and compliance

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the leader in AI-first cyber resilience, today announced the launch of a free New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Compliance Journey. The step-by-step guided journey is designed to help covered organizations meet the expectations of two newly enacted amendments to 23 NYCRR Part 500. Spektrum's limited-time offer enables businesses to automate the validation of their compliance with NYCRR Part 500, improve their cybersecurity posture, and avoid regulatory exposure.

Effective Nov. 1, 2025, all entities covered under 23 NYCRR Part 500 must:

Implement Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for any individual accessing any information system, a far broader requirement than before, which previously applied only to remote or privileged accounts.





Adopt written policies and procedures for asset inventory: Covered entities must produce and maintain a complete, accurate, and documented inventory of their information systems. NYDFS expects this to be maintained as a single, authoritative source of truth.

As previously required by NYDFS, risk assessments must be updated more often than once a year if there is a "material change".

Together, these changes require enterprises to continuously monitor, document, and verify the effectiveness of their cybersecurity program – not just annually, but throughout the year.

With the free NYDSF Journey, Spektrum helps organizations build and prove continuous compliance with:

A full NYDFS-aligned compliance checklist





Automated resilience and control validation





Zero-Knowledge Proof capability for audit-grade attestations

Spektrum's platform, built on its patented Cyber Resilience Data Fabric, enables real-time validation of compliance, automating the most burdensome parts of the new requirements and offering cryptographic proof of resilience. Users gain:

Tokenized compliance & audit readiness: Spektrum transforms cybersecurity, backup, and compliance data into immutable, verifiable tokens, each representing a specific NYDFS requirement. These tokens allow organizations to prove compliance on demand to auditors and regulators without revealing sensitive information.

Zero-knowledge proofs for confidential validation: To prove that risk assessments led to updated controls, Spektrum uses zero-knowledge proofs to validate that internal controls are tied to documented risk – without exposing internal configurations or sensitive data.

Real-time compliance monitoring (with paid version): Instead of scrambling for documentation during audits, companies using Spektrum get a continuously updated view of their compliance posture. The system even alerts teams when a control drifts out of compliance, triggering workflows to fix it.

Organizations interested in beginning their free NYDFS Journey can click here to enroll.

Joshua Brown, CISO, Spektrum, said: "With the NYDFS amendments, proving compliance becomes a continuous state of readiness, not an annual event. The ability to rapidly and automatically demonstrate audit-readiness and risk-informed controls is no longer a competitive advantage; it's a regulatory necessity. Spektrum is the only platform offering provable, real-time, tokenized compliance with integrated support for audits, automated remediation, and insurability."

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides cryptographic proof that safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after a breach. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai

