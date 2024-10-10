S.PELLEGRINO AND STANLEY TUCCI UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION CHEESE "CAKE" FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Designed to be a festive savory centerpiece for holiday gatherings, S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese "Cake" features four tiers of premium artisanal cheeses selected by Stanley Tucci and sourced by the team of expert cheese mongers at Murray's Cheese, with flavors that are perfectly complemented and enhanced by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.

"Like S.Pellegrino, I have always been a fan of artisanal food and a supporter of the people who make it," said Stanley Tucci. "S.Pellegrino has long been a staple at my holiday table, and this year, in honor of their milestone, we've curated a delicious assortment of premium cheeses in a limited-edition cheese 'cake' to bring an elevated and unique twist to traditional holiday desserts."

S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese "Cake" is crafted with three distinct wheels of cheese from Murray's Cheese, offering a range of textures and flavors to please any palate, making it an ideal centerpiece for holiday gifting and entertaining. The top layer features La Tur, with its creamy, tangy profile reminiscent of decadent ice cream. The middle layer is Mini Brie, bringing a smooth texture and a subtle hint of earthy mushroom. The base layer is made of Cave Aged Reserve Cornelia, known for its rich, buttery taste and roasted peanut notes. Topping it all off is a star made from Buonatavola® Provolone, renowned for its vibrant, zesty flavor and savory depth.

"At S.Pellegrino, we're always looking for ways to toast to our Italian heritage and bring people together through exceptional culinary experiences," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager for S.Pellegrino. "This holiday season, in honor of our 125th anniversary and the spirit of the season, we've teamed up with Stanley Tucci once again to create S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese 'Cake' – a savory twist on the classic celebration staple that reflects our shared appreciation for all things culinary."

For over a century, S.Pellegrino has been dedicated to elevating holiday gatherings with exceptional taste and quality. This year's S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese "Cake" collaboration with Staney Tucci continues that tradition, delivering a unique and flavorful Cheese "Cake" for all your festive celebrations.

How to Order S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese "Cake"

Starting October 10, fans can register on the Murray's Cheese website for an on-sale reminder for S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese "Cake," which will be available for purchase on November 11: https://www.murrayscheese.com/dp/spellegrino. The Cheese "Cake" includes a 1L bottle of S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, a star-shaped cutter, and S.Pellegrino cocktail napkins. Each Cheese "Cake" serves approximately 8-12 guests and is available for $85 (including expedited shipping) exclusively online while supplies last.

For more information on S.Pellegrino & Stanley Tucci's Holiday Cheese "Cake," follow @sanpellegrino_us on social, or visit www.sanpellegrino.com/us.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has a unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Michelin Guide, The Culinary Institute of America, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Academy. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com.

About Murray's Cheese

Murray's Cheese is a beloved mainstay in New York City that has evolved into a world-renowned specialty food destination that makes, sources, sells and serves exceptional cheese. Murray's operates two NYC retail shops and an e-commerce program with gifts, monthly clubs and cheeses aged in their state-of-the-art cheese caves. Cheese experts also host tasting classes and events, and the company supplies some of the country's most beloved restaurants with cheese. Murray's joined the Kroger family in 2017 and their cheese counters and experts guide customers through a joyful shopping experience withing 1,200+ stores including Kroger, Ralphs, QFC, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and many others throughout the country. Follow along @murrayscheese and www.murrayscheese.com.

