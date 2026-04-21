Spencer Stuart Appoints Bill Launder as Chief Communications Officer

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global advisory firm, today announced that Bill Launder has been appointed Chief Communications Officer, a newly created role that reflects the firm's continued investment in its market leadership, effective immediately.

In this role, Launder will lead Spencer Stuart's global communications strategy. He will focus on elevating the firm's voice, strengthening its brand and reputation and deepening engagement with clients and stakeholders worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to Spencer Stuart in this important role at a pivotal time for our firm," said Jordan Brugg, Chief Executive Officer of Spencer Stuart. "We operate at the intersection of talent and strategy, and how we communicate our insights and impact is increasingly important. Bill's combination of in-house corporate communications experience, advisory perspective and newsroom instinct will be instrumental in strengthening how we tell our story, reinforcing our role as a trusted advisor to senior leaders and their organizations around the world."

Launder, who is based in New York, joins Spencer Stuart from Prudential Financial, where he served as Head of Corporate Communications, leading media relations, corporate reputation, executive messaging, crisis preparedness and financial communications for the multinational organization. He previously served as Vice President of Corporate Communications at Discovery, Inc., where he was responsible for media relations, executive positioning and financial communications. Launder also worked at Brunswick Group, advising Fortune 500 clients on a range of corporate communications and reputation issues.

He started his career as a journalist, first based in the Paris bureau at the New York Times, before joining American Banker to cover financial services. Launder then joined the Wall Street Journal as a foreign correspondent in Germany, covering the financial crisis, European Central Bank and European debt crisis, before returning to New York to cover the U.S. media industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in foreign service from Georgetown University and a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.

"Spencer Stuart is a true leader in the global advisory industry, with unmatched talent, insights and relationships with the world's most important leaders and organizations," said Launder. "I'm thrilled to join the Spencer Stuart team at this important moment and look forward to helping shape the firm's evolving story on behalf of our clients and colleagues around the world."

About Spencer Stuart

Privately held since 1956, Spencer Stuart is a leading global advisory firm specializing in people, team and organizational performance — spanning more than 60 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and executive leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart for senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, executive assessment and development, culture change and performance acceleration for senior leadership teams. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

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SOURCE Spencer Stuart