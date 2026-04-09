Spencer Stuart Welcomes Justin Zale as Leader of its Global Real Estate Practice

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global advisory firm, today announced that Justin Zale has joined the firm as a Partner in its New York and Stamford offices, where he will lead the firm's global Real Estate Practice.

Zale counsels boards, executive leadership teams and investment groups on a wide variety of human capital matters, supporting clients in building high-performance leadership pipelines, navigating complex succession planning and optimizing talent impact. He advises a wide range of clients across the real estate industry and its adjacent sectors, leveraging his deep real estate industry expertise and sector coverage to deliver high-impact talent solutions aligned with business needs and industry dynamics.

"Justin brings a deeply strategic perspective on talent, honed through his combined experiences as a real estate operator and global advisor," said George Craft, who leads Spencer Stuart's global Financial Services Practice. "As the real estate industry continues to evolve among shifting business models and evolving capital structures, his insight and leadership will be invaluable to clients as they plan for the future."

Prior to joining Spencer Stuart, Zale was a partner at another global executive search and leadership advisory firm, where he helped develop and lead the firm's real estate practice on a global basis. Earlier in his career, he was a real estate industry practitioner with a focus on investment and capital advisory. Zale co‑founded S2K Partners, a real estate investment management and securities distribution firm, and previously worked in the merchant banking and investment banking departments at Cantor Fitzgerald, focusing on transactions across the real estate, gaming and lodging sectors.

Zale began his career at Credit Suisse in the real estate finance department, investing debt and equity capital into commercial real estate transactions throughout the United States and Latin America. He earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. from Emory University.

"I'm excited to join Spencer Stuart at a moment of significant change and opportunity for the global real estate industry," said Zale. "The firm's deep partnership with boards and senior leaders, combined with its commitment to forward‑looking talent and leadership solutions, creates a powerful platform to help clients address their current opportunities and position their organizations for long‑term success."

About Spencer Stuart

Privately held since 1956, Spencer Stuart is a leading global advisory firm specializing in people, team and organizational performance — spanning more than 60 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and executive leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart for senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, executive assessment and development, culture change and performance acceleration for senior leadership teams. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

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SOURCE Spencer Stuart