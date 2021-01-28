Spencer Stuart welcomes Wanda Felton to the Board Practice to support clients' board diversity efforts

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced the addition of Wanda Felton, former Vice Chair and First Vice President of the Export-Import Bank, as Senior Advisor to the firm's Board Practice as of October 12, 2020.

As Senior Advisor, Felton will act as a key thought leader, advising Spencer Stuart's North American Board Practice on expanding diversity capabilities and recruiting efforts as well as helping to connect the firm with the diverse governance community. Felton will help identify board-ready prospects from diverse backgrounds, expand the definition of what board-ready means today, and cultivate and create opportunities to expand Spencer Stuart's network of diverse board candidates.

"Wanda's experience, her wealth of knowledge, and her network of directors and executives will help us elevate our efforts to achieve best-in-class diversity, equity and inclusion recruiting practices that lead to better outcomes for our clients," said Julie Hembrock Daum, leader of Spencer Stuart's North American Board Practice.

Felton's hire reinforces Spencer Stuart's ongoing efforts to ensure that clients have unrivaled access to the best existing and potential director talent, and assist boards in increasing the diversity of their composition. Last year, women and people from underrepresented minority groups comprised more than 60% of the firm's U.S. placements. Spencer Stuart has also served as global premier sponsor of the WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation since 2014 and was a founding partner of Diligent's Modern Leadership initiative, partnerships that enable the company to tap into a broad network of talented diverse directors.

"I am excited to be joining Spencer Stuart, an organization with an impressive track record of helping companies build high-performing, diverse boards, and to have an opportunity to build on the important diversity, equity and inclusion work already underway at the firm," Felton said. "As we continue to expand our board recruiting capabilities, we can better help our clients increase the spectrum of perspectives around the board table."

About Wanda Felton

Wanda Felton has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including six years serving in the Obama Administration as Vice Chair of the Board and First Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. She also served on the Steering Committee for Global Connect, an initiative led by the State Department and White House Technology Office to expand global internet access. Felton brings relevant board governance experience, including a current role as an independent director of The Greenbrier Companies and a recent appointment as a trustee to the Oversight Board Trust. She previously served as an independent director on the board of LogiCorp, at the time, the largest Black- and Latino-owned trucking company in the U.S. She is also a trustee of The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. Felton earned her undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and her MBA from the Harvard Business School.

About Spencer Stuart

At Spencer Stuart, we know how much leadership matters. We are trusted by organizations around the world to help them make the senior-level leadership decisions that have a lasting impact on their enterprises. Through our executive search, board and leadership advisory services, we help build and enhance high-performing teams for select clients ranging from major multinationals to emerging companies to nonprofit institutions.

Privately held since 1956, we focus on delivering knowledge, insight and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of experts -- now spanning 56 offices, 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart to help address their evolving leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment and many other facets of organizational effectiveness. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

