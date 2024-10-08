Spencer's Announces Exclusive "Morbid" Collection with Popular True Crime Podcast Show

Apparel, accessories, and more available in-store and online

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a lighthearted nightmare in Spencer's, the go-to destination for rebellious and unapologetic products, as the retailer announced an exclusive merchandise collaboration with the popular true crime podcast Morbid, released by Wondery, the premium podcast studio and network.

Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart, an autopsy technician, and Ash Kelley, a hairstylist. Join Alaina and Ash for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

The new Morbid Collection, inspired by hosts Ash and Alaina, is made for fans of the podcast, known fondly as "weirdos" and everyone that wants to celebrate Halloween in style. The collection represents Spencer's and Morbid's shared commitment to personal expression and is perfect for anyone who is looking to embrace their individuality.

The officially licensed merchandise includes drinkware, apparel, makeup, accessories, and more, available today in all Spencer's stores and online at Spencers.com.

"We're beyond excited to work with Spencer's to bring this collection to life for our lovely Weirdos, just in time for Halloween," said Ash and Alaina. "Whether you're a devoted Morbid listener or just a fan of all things spooky, this line has something for everyone and captures our shared passion for the strange and unusual."

Show off your love of all things ominous and macabre with this thrilling collection, perfect for rebellious souls who aren't afraid to embrace the darker side of life, with a refreshing side of comedy.

Retail Monster, LLC brokered the agreement with Spencer's and Wondery.

Fans looking for the latest edgy products can get great deals and earn amazing perks through the Spencer's Nation App.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For over 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find a store near you, please visit SpencersOnline.com.

About Morbid

Morbid is an American true crime anthology podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart-White and Ash Kelley. The podcast premiered in May 2018 and has since released hundreds of episodes which have been collectively downloaded over 1,000,000,000 times. The duo was inspired to create the podcast to share their love and knowledge of serial killers, true crime, paranormal and all around spooky. They refer to their listeners as "weirdos" and open each episode with "Hey Weirdos." Each episode usually covers a different case, though bigger cases may be two, three or even four parts. Morbid episodes are known for being well researched, and told with humor, sarcasm, and swearing (though never at the victim's expense). In 2020 Alaina and Ash launched the Morbid Network, a true crime podcast network. Alaina and Ash have produced and hosted multiple original audio projects including: Frozen Head and The Rewatcher. Alaina has also authored two crime fiction novels with Zando Publishing which debuted at #2 and #1 on the NYT Bestsellers List.

About Wondery

Wondery, an Amazon company, is a podcast studio known for character-driven, binge-worthy stories including Dr. Death, British Scandal, Even the Rich, and Business Wars, and hit partner shows like Morbid, How I Built This, and Ten Percent Happier. Over 55 shows from Wondery have hit No. 1 on Apple Podcasts, including Scamfluencers and Stolen Hearts. Many Wondery podcasts have been adapted for scripted television or streaming series, including Dr. Death and Joe vs Carole on Peacock and The Shrink Next Door and WeCrashed on Apple TV+. Wondery has gained critical acclaim and commercial success for its immersive approach to sonic, emotionally driven storytelling. The Wondery app offers a unique, personalized podcast listening experience, including access to its premium ad-free offering Wondery+. With Wondery+, fans experience early access, exclusive episodes, and ad-free listening. https://wondery.com/

SOURCE Spencer's