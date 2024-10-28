Spencer's Teams Up with Hooters for a Bold New Collection

Apparel, accessories, and more available in-store and online

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get in, we're going to Spencer's to shop the new Hooters collection. Spencer's, the go-to destination for iconic and unapologetic products, is launching a new exclusive collection, adding extra heat to its partnership with Hooters.

The new collection is inspired by the iconic Hooters brand and Spencer's love of nostalgia.

"The Hooters brand is known around the world for its craveable menu and one-of-a-kind hospitality, and these creative brand extensions further celebrate the unique role our restaurant and its iconography play in all our lives," said Bruce Skala, CMO of Hooters. "We are thrilled to have Spencer's deliver a variety of new takes on the Hooters lifestyle capturing our 'Hooters Makes You Happy' vibe, and we invite new generations of customers to enjoy our brand in all sorts of celebrations this season."

Fans can choose from drinkware, apparel, accessories and more that feature retro designs that not only celebrate the iconic orange color scheme but also pay homage to the beloved Hootie the Owl:

"We are thrilled to unveil this exciting collection, which embodies Spencer's dedication to individual expression and Hooters' playful identity," said Nikki Balles, Senior Director, Public Relations. "Each piece in the exclusive collection captures the energy and attitude that both of our brands are infamous for and invites fans to showcase their individuality."

To shop the complete collection, visit your nearest Spencer's store or shop online. Fans looking to shine a little brighter, get great deals, and earn amazing perks can check out the Spencer's Nation App .

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For over 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find a store near you, please visit SpencersOnline.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is a franchisor and operator of Hooters restaurants in 36 states and 18 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters, visit www.hooters.com or follow us at x.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters , or on Snapchat at "hooters." For exclusive deals and rewards, download the HootClub Rewards App from the App Store or Google Play.

