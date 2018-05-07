Spending in Blockchain Technologies Projected to Grow

According to a report from International Data Corporation, worldwide spending on blockchain solutions valued at $945 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.7 billion in 2021, while growing at a compound annual growth rate of 81.2 percent. Rapid adoption of blockchain technology in financial sector drove the most blockchain investment in the banking industry. In the financial sector, the technology is used in regulatory compliance, cross-border payments & settlements, custody and asset tracking, and trade finance & post-trade/transaction settlements. The distribution and services sector will also benefit from the blockchain technology. The sector will see $510 million investment in 2018. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI), Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Stacey Soohoo, research manager, Customer Insights & Analysis, said: "2017 was the year of experimentation as enterprises realized both the benefits and challenges of blockchain. 2018 will be a crucial stage for enterprises as they make a huge leap from proof-of-concept projects to full blockchain deployments. As a leader in blockchain innovation and integration, the U.S. will continue to invest in blockchain throughout the forecast, spending heavily in financial services, manufacturing, and other industries. The U.S. will look to improve efficiencies in existing operations while promoting new applications in others, creating new streams of revenue and areas of spend. With increased investments driven by pressures to keep up with the accelerating pace in innovation, the world will continue to look to the U.S. for guidance as other regions forge ahead in their own blockchain projects and initiatives."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) last week the company announced breaking news that, "new cryptocurrency and trading courses offered through its newly established Bitcoin Trading Academy LLC beginning in June 2018. The Bitcoin Trading Academy's course offering will include: Bitcoin Trading 101: Students will gain basic knowledge about Bitcoin including how to open trading accounts on the most commonly held cryptocurrency trading platforms how to set up a cryptocurrency wallet. In addition, students will be educated on Bitcoin Futures trading strategies, both long and short, how to use Bitcoin Futures to properly hedge one's Bitcoin portfolio, and how to properly use beginner-friendly trading techniques trading techniques such as Candlesticks and Moving Averages, among other key metrics that top financial analysts use in trading assets.

Bitcoin Trading 201: The second course in the program will focus on coins such as Ethereum, including coins with significant underlying technology such as EOS, XLM, ADA and NEO, and altcoin trading platforms, such as Binance and Bittrex. In addition, this course will provide instruction on how to use information such as a coin's underlying utility, how to use current industry and sector news in combination with technical analysis in an effort to maximize returns; and how to effectively scrutinize and understand social media feeds.

Bitcoin Trading 301: Professional ICO analyst, Preston Hom, will teach students what to look for when vetting a new cryptocurrency offering, including how to read a white paper, how to analyze the professional teams and advisory boards associated with an offering, the role that technology, marketing, trends play and what pitfalls to avoid.

"We are excited to expand our cryptocurrency education platform with the launch of Bitcoin Trading Academy, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading education center which follows the Company's successful November 2017 launch of newcoins168.com, a Chinese language cryptocurrency and blockchain technology news and information site. In addition to online courses, Bitcoin Trading Academy will offer live courses in New York City," says ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. CEO Warren Wang. Online courses will begin June 9, 2018. Additional course information will be provided on http://www.newcoins168.com."

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) announced recently that it has ended its cybersecurity operations by selling the Sentinel product line to a new entity formed by the unit's management team, and stopping development of the privacy phone. The Sentinel assets were sold for $60,000 in cash and a $1.0 million promissory note, convertible into a 20% equity interest of the buyer. Also, the Company will provide full refunds for all preorders of the privacy phone. Robert Lowrey, newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer of MGT commented, "Despite some initial market traction with Sentinel, the board has determined to focus resources on cryptocurrency mining and to end the cash burn associated with R&D and marketing in the highly competitive cybersecurity space."

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announced that it has commenced bitcoin mining at its new facility in Quebec. On February 8, 2018, the Company announced it had purchased 1,400 Bitmain Antminer S9 miners ("Antminer S9s") and on February 15, 2018 the company announced it had leased 26,700 square feet of data center space in Quebec, Canada. The Company is pleased to announce the completion of its installation and the commencement of operations which are expected to utilize approximately 2.0 MW and deliver approximately 19 Ph/s of ASIC mining capacity.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced earlier this February that February, the company reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2018, of $2.91 billion, up 34 percent from $2.17 billion a year earlier, and up 10 percent from $2.64 billion in the previous quarter. "We achieved another record quarter, capping an excellent year," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA. "In a powerful sign of our progress, attendees at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conferences reached 22,000, up tenfold in five years, as software developers working in AI, self-driving cars, and a broad range of other fields continued to discover the acceleration and money-saving benefits of our GPU computing platform.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is a leading online retailer and advancer of blockchain technology. On February 21, 2018, the company announced that Bitt.com has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Caribbean island Montserrat to launch a digital payments platform. Bitt has been working to position island nations in that region as global leaders in the adoption of digital national currencies, allowing everyone with a smartphone, tablet, or computer to easily make digital domestic transactions. Launched in 2014, Medici Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc., created to leverage blockchain technology to solve real-world problems with transparent, efficient and secure solutions. Medici Ventures has a growing portfolio of groundbreaking blockchain-focused investments, including tZERO, Peernova, Bitt, SettleMint, Factom, and IdentityMind, Spera and Symbiont. The company's majority-owned financial technology company, t0.com, executed the world's first blockchain-based stock offering in December 2016.

