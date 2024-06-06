Spendsetter Award Winners Make Margins Multiply with Coupa

The Spendsetter Awards recognize visionary leaders and teams for optimizing their businesses through digital transformation

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Coupa hosts the Spendsetter Awards at Inspire America and Inspire EMEA, showcasing how businesses are harnessing the power of digital transformation to run more efficiently, grow more effectively, and operate more confidently. Coupa's community recognizes these teams as Spendsetters.

Spendsetters are powered by innovative teams that embrace transformation to achieve their goals and reach unrivaled levels of success. This year's winners are achieving growth through productivity and efficiency, while gaining resiliency and safeguarding their operations from compliance issues and risk.

One team in particular stood out – a company that was outstanding across all categories – earning them the honor of being the 2024 Spendsetter of the Year. The award recognizes a company that gained greater visibility into cash and payments, making smarter financial decisions, optimizing liquidity, and improving forecasting.

This year Schneider Electric took home the title of Coupa's Spendsetter of the Year. They fully embraced the transformative power of the Coupa platform, creating a fantastic transformation across their procurement, supply chain, and treasury functions.

"Our use of Coupa gave us a strong foundation for global standardization to support the business in its growth ambitions, so we could be future-ready," said Klaids Lafon de Ribeyrolles, VP of Indirect Procurement, Schneider Electric. "With full end-to-end visibility we're helping Schneider Electric to drive resilience and agility in our supply chain. Our procurement and supply chain teams have a direct impact on the company's growth, as well as our sustainability agenda. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Coupa across their total spend management platform, including their community-generated AI innovations, such as Navi™."

2024 Category Winners:

Financial Transformation : Mitie and Synchrony were recognized for gaining greater visibility into cash and payments, making smarter financial decisions, optimizing liquidity, and improving forecasting.

: and were recognized for gaining greater visibility into cash and payments, making smarter financial decisions, optimizing liquidity, and improving forecasting. Purpose & Impact : Lindt & Sprungli and Microsoft were recognized for transforming their spend processes to promote equality and sustainability across communities.

: and were recognized for transforming their spend processes to promote equality and sustainability across communities. Smarter Spending : AkzoNobel and Wilson Sons were recognized for leveraging AI and advanced analytics to drive efficiencies.

: and were recognized for leveraging AI and advanced analytics to drive efficiencies. Supply Chain Excellence: Cardinal Health and Ferrero were recognized for exemplifying agility in action, responding rapidly, and adapting the supply chain amidst the new normal of constant change.

"Fundamental changes to the global economy are placing huge pressures on our customers' margins and operating models, adding complexity to supplier relationships, increasing risk and compliance issues, and disrupting supply chains. Despite this, over this past year, we've seen our Coupa community do truly inspiring things, and these awards recognize their innovation and excellence," said Mark Riggs, Chief Customer Officer. "With Coupa these businesses are thriving in this new era by leveraging technology to create durable, sustainable growth while balancing their business directives."

