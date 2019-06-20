Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2026 -- Ongoing & Upcoming Nuclear Plant Decommissioning Activities Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include huge demand for waste management services, increasing dependence on fossil fuel and ongoing and upcoming nuclear plant decommissioning activities. However, high initial cost and has high payback period is restricting market growth.

Based on the application, boiling water reactors has significant growth in the forthcoming years. These reactors operate in lower fuel temperature and require lower pressure compared to pressurized water reactors. The boiling water reactors segment is thus poised to exhibit a greater CAGR than pressurized water reactors.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable market share during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has the most significant number of power generation projects in the pipeline. Further, China is fast-tracking the development of third-generation nuclear power plants both in terms of domestic design as well as nuclear projects under construction.

Some of the key players in global spent fuel & nuclear waste management market are Studsvik AB, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Veolia Environment SA, SNC Lavalin Group Inc, Bechtel Group Inc., Enercon Services, Inc., Posiva Oy, Fluor Corporation, Chase Environmental Group and Magnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Radioactive Mining, Milling and Extracting Activities

5.3 Military and Defence Programmes

5.4 Nuclear Fuel Cycle Facilities

5.5 Research, Medical and Industrial Source

5.6 Nuclear Power Reactors

5.7 Other Sources



6 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Very Low-Level Waste

6.3 Low-Level Waste

6.4 Intermediate-Level Waste

6.5 High-Level Waste

6.6 Other Types



7 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gas Cooled Reactors

7.3 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors

7.4 Boiling Water Reactors

7.5 Pressurized Water Reactors

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Spent Fuel & Nuclear Waste Management Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Studsvik AB

10.2 Perma-Fix Environmental Services

10.3 Veolia Environment S.A.

10.4 SNC Lavalin Group Inc.

10.5 Bechtel Group Inc.

10.6 Enercon Services Inc.

10.7 Posiva Oy

10.8 Fluor Corporation

10.9 Chase Environmental Group

10.10 Magnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw51on

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

