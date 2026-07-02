SPESYN Opens Official Store Pre-Orders for ST3 -- Bench Drill Precision, Now in Your Hand

Pre-orders open today for the guided precision drill that earned 1,118 backers and a Kickstarter "Project We Love" badge — with mass production already underway.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPESYN, the Hong Kong-based precision tool developer, opened global pre-orders for its flagship product, the SPESYN Tool 3(ST3), through its official online store today. The launch follows a Kickstarter campaign that drew more than 1,100 backers and secured the platform's "Project We Love" distinction — and ST3 is already in mass production, with backer shipments on track.

SPESYN ST3 Now Available for Pre-Order, Bringing Drill Press Precision to Handheld Drill

Designed for makers, workshop technicians, and FPV drone builders, ST3 is the world's first handheld drill that delivers mechanical bench-press accuracy — solves a problem the founding team encountered daily in their robotics lab: no portable tool could drill straight, deep, and cleanly enough for precision prototyping.

Pre-Order Offer: Reserve Now to Lock Launch Pricing

SPESYN Tool 3 is now open for reservation with a fully refundable US$5 deposit — which unlocks US$20 in credit toward the final purchase, with an exclusive 20% launch discount and a gift.

Pay $5, get $20 credit toward your order

Lock 20% off the retail price

Receive an exclusive launch gift

Fully refundable — no risk, no auto-charge

Early reservations also secure priority access before ST3 opens to the general public.

Born From a Real Problem in the Lab

SPESYN Tool 3 was born from a problem its founding team faced firsthand in their robotics lab: no handheld drill could deliver the verticality and precision that prototyping demanded. Conventional cordless drills wobble off-axis and over-drill fragile materials, while benchtop drill presses are too bulky for on-site work.

Instead of adding superficial smart features to a conventional drill, SPESYN took a reverse approach — embedding drill-press-level mechanical precision into a compact handheld body.

What Makes ST3 Different

The SPESYN Tool 3's engineering philosophy is simple: embed drill-press-level mechanical precision into a compact handheld body. Its key features include:

Mechanical Vertical Guidance — a detachable front guide module and dual hardened steel rails lock every hole to a perfect 90°, even on glass and tile.

±0.1mm Real-Time Depth Readout — an armored LCD shows drilling depth live, eliminating guesswork on blind holes.

3-in-1 Drilling, Tapping & Driving — the only handheld tool that taps threads automatically, with auto-reverse protection that prevents broken taps.

Open Modular Ecosystem — official accessories pair with downloadable open-source guide files and 3D-printable custom jigs, giving makers the freedom to adapt ST3 to any project.

"Regular cordless drills always result in crooked holes and broken glass or tile panels during renovation work. The built-in dual rails and the guide module ensure precise 90-degree vertical drilling every time, and the ±0.1mm real-time depth readout completely prevents over-drilling. This portable precision tool saves me from moving heavy bench drills for daily on-site jobs." — Professional residential renovation contractor, early Kickstarter backer

"Accurate tapping is critical for FPV drone frame assembly. The ST3 samples material resistance 25,000 times per second and adjusts torque instantly, while the dedicated tapping mode protects threads from damage. It has fully replaced my bulky bench drill for outdoor and compact workspace assembly tasks." — Senior FPV drone builder, featured in official SPESYN workflow test video

Global Shipping, Transparent Risk Management

SPESYN manages cross-border logistics with full transparency: US and EU customers have customs duties and VAT fully covered via the IOSS system; for other regions, the team provides hands-on customs assistance. No unexpected fees for delivery.

About SPESYN

Founded by serial hardware entrepreneur Isen Mach —the creator of the CES Innovation Award-winning EBO and former engineer at DJI — SPESYN is a Hong Kong-based precision hardware brand built from real workshop experience. The company develops intelligent power tools that bridge industrial-grade precision and handheld portability, serving engineers, technicians, automotive technicians, drone builders, and DIY makers worldwide.

Contact:

Sam Tsai

Head of Marketing

SPESYN

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SPESYN