Sphera's Paul Marushka Named Environmental Leader 75 Honoree

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Operational Risk, Environmental Performance and Product Stewardship, is pleased to announce that Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO, was named to the 2018 Environmental Leader 75 list, which honors industry leaders who break new ground in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies—or other companies—achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environmental management.

"I am honored to be added to such a prestigious list of industry leaders and 'doers' in the field of environmental management," Marushka said. "From Day One, Sphera has been committed to creating solutions that help companies keep their workers safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. This award only validates the focus, hard work and dedication of the entire Sphera organization in helping our clients meet and exceed environmental compliance mandates for the good of the organization and, just as importantly, for the good of the communities in which they operate."

The Environmental Leader 75 is a list of the top 75 executives in each business vertical (environmental and energy) as selected by the editorial and management team at Business Sector Media, based on applications supplied by the individual, a peer, co-worker, manager, vendor or customer. Selections were qualitative with a heavy emphasis on project goals and achievement. They were also numeric in regards to goals for reduction, productivity, etc. This is the second year of the program, and grew from 50 top execs in 2017 to 75 in 2018.

"Paul has always been a leading light in Environmental Health & Safety, so his inclusion on the Environmental Leader 75 list is not surprising," said Tim Hermes, vice president and group publisher of Business Sector Media, parent company of Environmental Leader. "Under Paul's leadership, we've seen Sphera push the EHS software industry to new levels. I am sure we'll see continued innovation under Paul's leadership in the coming years."

Honorees/inductees were recognized at the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) May 15-17, 2018, in Denver. For more information, visit conference.environmentalleader.com. Winners will also be featured in a special issue of both EL and EMT in July as well as on the website.

About Sphera

For more than 30 years, Sphera has been committed to creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world by advancing operational excellence. Sphera is the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Operational Risk, Environmental Performance and Product Stewardship. The Chicago-based company serves more than 3,000 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70+ countries. Sphera is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the software, industrial technology, financial services and healthcare industries. Contact: Keith Woodward, Sphera Solutions, 312-796-7167, kwoodward@sphera.com

About Business Sector Media

Business Sector Media (BSM) LLC is a rapidly-growing conference, thought leadership institute and high-growth digital media platform business focusing on energy and environmental management. Through a multifaceted portfolio of news and information platforms, the BSM comprehensively serves decision-makers in the commercial and industrial environmental and energy management industries. Their portfolio of actionable-information products includes Environmental Leader, Energy Manager Today, The Environmental Leader and Energy Manage Institute, and ELEMCON - the Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference. BSM uses a market-surround strategy including websites, newsletters, webcasts, face-to-face meetings, Awards programs, white papers and best practices, special reports, videos, buyers guides and other vehicles. Contact: Tim Hermes, Environmental Leader, 703-200-1474, tim@businesssectormedia.com.

