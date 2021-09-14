SPHERE Appoints Global Cybersecurity Leader and CISO Chris Olsen to Board of Directors

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, today announced the addition of global cybersecurity leader Chris Olsen to SPHERE's Board of Directors. As a board member, Chris will play an integral role in helping to develop the vision for SPHERE's growth and future success.

Chris brings over 25 years of technical expertise in building innovative and effective security programs, leveraging his extensive experience in security architecture, engineering, and program development to drive business success by bridging security initiatives with company goals.

"Chris' entrepreneurial mindset, coupled with his technical and strategic expertise in government regulatory controls, security solutions development, and years of real-world experience tackling tough and global security problems, will be extremely valuable to our team," said SPHERE's CEO and Founder, Rita Gurevich. "As we begin to focus more on implementing new technologies into our product offering, such as AI and cloud, our strong team of cybersecurity experts will prove vital to bringing these innovative access governance solutions to market for our clients in highly regulated industries."

"The threat landscape is constantly changing, and today's businesses need to move fast to both clean up their past while also preparing to bring innovative security solutions and defense in depth to keep pace with those constantly evolving threats that are right around the corner," said Chris Olsen.

As ADP's current VP of Global Cybersecurity Services and CISO, Chris is responsible for the company's Global Cyber defense and Fraud fusion centers, spearheading the center's threat-led defense strategy and execution model. Prior to his time at ADP, Chris led product development for STEALTHbits Technologies, defining the company's strategic roadmap. To read more about Chris' background and expertise, or to connect, visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/mrolsen1/ .

About SPHERE:

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving security and enhancing compliance. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets, and makes sure companies are compliant with the alphabet soup of regulations surrounding their respective industries. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com.

