SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES HOLOPLOT

Acquisition Expands Sphere Entertainment's Capabilities And Enables Further Innovation Across Immersive Experiences And 3D Audio Technology

NEW YORK and BERLIN, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) ("Sphere Entertainment") today announced that it has acquired all of the remaining shares it did not previously own of HOLOPLOT GmbH ("HOLOPLOT"), a global leader in 3D audio technology. Sphere Entertainment made its first investment into HOLOPLOT in 2018 when the two companies partnered to develop Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which revolutionized the live audio experience when Sphere opened in Las Vegas in September 2023.

In a joint statement on behalf of Sphere Entertainment, David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures and Paul Westbury, EVP, Development and Construction, said: "HOLOPLOT is at the forefront of audio innovation, and their custom-designed technology has already transformed what is possible for concert-grade sound. This acquisition reflects our Company's commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT."

"We have worked alongside the Sphere team for many years in developing our technology, and together we have forever changed the live sound experience," said Roman Sick, CEO and Co-Founder of HOLOPLOT. "As a result of this transaction, HOLOPLOT can accelerate its mission to bring its technologies to more applications and markets, and continue to push audio innovation to new bounds."

The world's largest, fully integrated concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound powers unparalleled listening experiences at Sphere in Las Vegas. Sphere Immersive Sound was first introduced in 2022 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, which is operated by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and part of the MSG Family of Companies along with Sphere Entertainment.

Berlin-based HOLOPLOT has enabled a new generation of audio experiences with its proprietary audio technology. HOLOPLOT's proprietary technology is focused on sound control, intelligence and quality to transform how audio is delivered. By enabling precise and digital control of sound propagation and localization, the resulting audio is highly targeted, consistent, and immersive, providing audience members with an outstanding listening experience.

The transaction has closed. HOLOPLOT will remain based in Berlin and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sphere Entertainment as it continues to grow its business and serve its customers and clients.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next- generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to- consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

HOLOPLOT is a pro audio company from Berlin, driven by enabling the next generation of audio experiences and transforming the way society engages with sound. HOLOPLOT technology enables users to provide pristine sound quality for all, with integrated immersive capabilities for increased creative freedom.

The company's technology is science-based, software-driven, and hardware-enabled — granting users unparalleled tools for ultra-precise control over sound propagation and localization. Its products offer a host of advantages for customers across a broad spectrum of applications such as live entertainment, immersive and experiential environments and corporate applications.

HOLOPLOT has received numerous awards, including the prestigious industry AV Award "Audio Technology of the Year" and the PLASA "Innovation Award," as well as "Best in Show" awards from both ISE ('22, '23 & '24) and InfoComm 2022 and featured in the TIME Best Inventions list of 2022.

