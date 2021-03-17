Sphere Launches New Software Platform that Transforms the Patient Check-In and Payment Experience to Empower Providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of end-to-end integrated payments and security software, today announced the launch of the next generation of its patient payment platform. The expanded solution closely integrates Health iPASS's market-leading patient intake and engagement software with Sphere's broad payment acceptance functionality and elite-level security, creating a unique end-to-end solution. Sphere acquired Health iPASS in December.

The new, combined platform offers significant benefits to health systems and independent practices, including:

A touchless, 100% mobile patient check-in, intake, and payment experience that enables patients to view and edit insurance, demographic, and payment information prior to, during and after the visit





The ability for patients to fill out all patient intake forms, check into appointments, and receive custom visit instructions and directions to the practice from their own devices





Unmatched connectivity and integration with leading practice management and electronic health records (EHR) systems, including Epic, athenahealth, and Allscripts





The option for patients to leave a card-on-file via tokenization for automatic payment of residual balances and in support of billing plans, reducing providers' cost to collect while increasing cashflow

"The combination of Health iPASS' patient engagement software with Sphere's payment technology creates a powerful new solution that delivers simple, seamless and secure transactions for providers," said Andrew Rueff, Executive Chairman of Sphere. "Our platform streamlines workflows for practices, reduces costs, and drives the collection of patient dollars that would have previously turned into bad debt."

"As healthcare consumers bear more of the direct costs of care, they are looking to their providers to deliver a retail-like experience with clear communication of costs and seamless integration with the most popular EHR systems to facilitate payments from all channels," said Steve Rizzuto, Chief Executive Officer of Sphere. "The enhancements to the Sphere platform through the addition of Health iPASS gives providers the tools they need to drive greater patient satisfaction with the way payments are managed and accepted."

To learn more, visit: https://www.spherecommerce.com/health-ipass/

About Sphere

Sphere is a leading financial technology and software company revolutionizing integrated commerce solutions for healthcare and its synergistic verticals. Trusted by the nation's largest health systems, Sphere delivers a highly integrated cloud-based platform that reduces friction and facilitates better and more secure patient payments that drive revenue. Sphere's Health iPASS platform enhances provider revenue collection by simplifying the patient check-in process and facilitating pre-service, time-of-service and post-service engagement and payments through an innovative, multi-channel virtual software interface. For more information on Sphere, visit www.spherecommerce.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

