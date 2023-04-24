SPHERE recognized as Winner in 2023 Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2023

Cyber Defense Magazine named SPHERE winner of Editor's Choice Identity Access Management category

NEWARK, N.J., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, has recognized SPHERE as a winner for the Editor's Choice Identity Access Management (IAM) category in the 11th Annual Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2023. These prestigious global awards recognize innovators from any company stage with compelling value propositions for their products in competitive infosecurity industries.

SPHEREboard, SPHERE's flagship product, is an end-to-end workflow built to understand the state of an organization's environment, automate collection, identify immediate risks and seamlessly remediate. SPHEREboard finds and remediates open access by identifying owners and defining collections, reporting on high-risk permissions, streamlining entitlements with owners, and fixing and standardizing access. The platform allows users to evaluate access and data protection controls, protect users and data on-premise and across cloud, and remediate vulnerable users, groups and data - all while maintaining an evergreen estate. What makes SPHEREboard truly innovative is its focus on the last mile of proper identity hygiene - remediating risk, rather than simply reporting it.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition and accomplishment as a leader in the identity access management space, both as a company and a product," said Rita Gurevich, CEO and Founder of SPHERE. "This accomplishment further illustrates SPHERE's position as a key industry leader, dedicated to constantly delivering beyond our customers' expectations with every aspect of our work."

This news comes on the heels of SPHERE's recent appointment of Scott Gibson as Chief Operating Officer (COO), as the company continues to expand its offerings and serve a greater variety of customers. SPHERE also recently secured a $31 million Series B funding round in 2022, positioning the company to address the recently increasing threats to enterprise security.

Visit SPHERE at RSA

To learn more about SPHERE and the offerings it provides, visit SPHERE at booth #2449 in the South Expo Hall at this year's 2023 RSA Conference, located at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA from April 24-27. You can visit SPHERE's website here.

About SPHERE:

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business that is redefining how organizations improve security, enhance compliance—and achieve ongoing Identity Hygiene. SPHERE puts rigorous controls in place that secure your most critical data, create the right governance process for your systems and assets, and help keep your company compliant with all relevant regulations. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SPHERE Media contact

Caroline Dobyns

[email protected]

Cyber Defense Magazine Media Contact:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

[email protected]

www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE SPHERE