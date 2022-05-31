SPHERE Welcomes Experienced Enterprise Sales Leader Ken Koocher as New Director of Ecosystem Strategy

Koocher will enable SPHERE to amplify partnerships and accelerate growth for the access governance company

NEWARK, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, today announced the appointment of Ken Koocher as the company's Director of Ecosystem Strategy (DES).

In his role, Ken will focus on executing sustainable strategies to drive incremental bookings and accelerate growth. Led by a value-driven approach, Ken will be the primary resource for developing strategic partners, growing relationships and educating SPHERE's partners and their sales team on what SPHERE has to offer and how to position its products to respective clients. Additionally, Koocher will collaborate with Professional Services and Product Delivery teams to ensure client satisfaction is exceeded across the board.

"We're fortunate to welcome Ken to our leadership team and sales department as we continue to build partner strategy, programs and technology innovation across the ecosystem," says SPHERE CEO and Founder Rita Gurevich. "Ken brings a self-starting, strategic and analytical mindset that I'm confident will drive continued growth for SPHERE's partnerships and programs."

Prior to joining SPHERE, Ken led the U.S. Financial Services Market at IBM as an AI & Big Data Specialist. Committed to helping organizations achieve their business objectives through digital transformation, he brings nearly three decades of enterprise technology sales experience with great success in building trusted relationships and coordinating the design and implementation of efficient and practical data management solutions. Ken has also led successful sales programs at companies such as Nutanix, Actifio and EMC, to name a few.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team of like-minded leaders at SPHERE, and I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to further SPHERE's mission of providing best-of-breed software solutions to secure enterprises' most sensitive data," says Koocher. "The threat landscape is becoming increasingly complex for enterprise organizations; SPHERE has compelling technology that, together with a strong ecosystem, can help organizations feel that their data is protected and supported from a trusted source."

To learn more about SPHERE and the company's solutions and services for holistic cyber hygiene, visit https://www.sphereco.com/ for more information.

About SPHERE

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving security and enhancing compliance. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets, and makes sure companies are compliant with the alphabet soup of regulations surrounding their respective industries. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com.

