SPHERE Welcomes Scott Gibson as Chief Operating Officer

NEWARK, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, an award-winning provider of innovative solutions for identity hygiene and access governance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Gibson as the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

With over 12 years of experience in the US Navy and a proven track record of leadership in operations and product roles, Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the SPHERE team.

In his role as COO, Scott will be responsible for overseeing the company's operations, driving growth, and ensuring customer success. His expertise in building and leading teams in companies of all sizes will be invaluable in helping SPHERE achieve its goals.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at SPHERE and look forward to working with the talented individuals here to serve our customers and help drive the company's growth and success," said Scott Gibson.

CEO Rita Gurevich added, "Scott's extensive background in the technology industry and his proven success in driving growth and operational excellence make him a perfect fit for SPHERE. We are excited to welcome him to our team, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our solutions and services to better serve our customers."

Scott's appointment comes at a critical time for SPHERE, as the company continues to expand its offerings and serve an increasingly diverse customer base. His addition to the team reflects SPHERE's commitment to bringing on top talent to support its growth plans and dedication to serving its customers.

About SPHERE:

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business that is redefining how organizations improve security, enhance compliance—and achieve ongoing Identity Hygiene. SPHERE puts rigorous controls in place that secure your most critical data, create the right governance process for your systems and assets, and help keep your company compliant with all relevant regulations. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Caroline Dobyns

[email protected]

SOURCE SPHERE