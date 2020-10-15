Spherion Staffing Plainfield Hiring For More than 1,000 Jobs

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing Plainfield announced today that it is hiring for more than 1,000 warehouse and distribution jobs in Plainfield. The open positions are for picker packer roles. Filling three separate shifts, Spherion encourages interested Plainfield community members and Indianapolis regional residents to apply immediately online or by calling/texting.

With a $150 sign-on bonus and $50 weekly bonus for perfect weekly attendance, the warehouse role is responsible for receiving, storing and distributing materials, tools equipment and products within establishments. Open positions are available for the first shift, second shift and weekend shift.

"Many businesses are ramping up for the end of the year and early part of next year. It is fantastic to be part of the surge in hiring. Bringing a thousand people work happiness in this time is a huge win for the area," said Tom Pentenburg, owner of Spherion Staffing Plainfield as well as several other regional offices. "With these open positions, we look forward to providing stable job opportunities for more than 1,000 hard-working Hoosiers in the greater Indianapolis region. We tip our cap to those who are hired...they are filling essential worker positions that are keeping America going. Plus, they're taking in a good pay while doing it. It's a win-win for all."

For select individuals the temp positions could lead to permanent roles. If you are interested in applying for the picker packer position, call or text (317) 843-2512 or apply at the following links:

Workers looking for job opportunities in addition to these open positions should contact Spherion Staffing Plainfield .

