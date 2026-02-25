SPIbelt® & Peloton Instructor Becs Gentry Launch Custom Running Belt That Sold Out Within 24 Hours

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIbelt®, originators of the award-winning small personal item (SPI) category of belts designed for runners, active lifestyle enthusiasts and travelers, is excited to announce the next chapter of its partnership with marathoner and Peloton Instructor, Becs Gentry. After months of collaboration, and just days after SPIbelt's 19th anniversary, the two have co-designed a custom, playful SPIbelt, which sold out within the first day.

Becs Gentry X SPIbelt

Now back in stock, this exclusive belt features a bold flamingo pattern with the word FORWARD stitched into the belt's band as a nod to Gentry's coaching philosophy and one of many powerful messages she shares regularly. In development since September, both partners worked closely to ensure the custom belt meets the needs of athletes of all levels, providing a bounce-free fit, lightweight comfort and secure personal item storage.

"From the very beginning, Becs and I just clicked," shares Overton, SPIbelt's founder. "We're both moms, runners and big believers that your gear should marry function with fun. Designing this belt together was a natural extension of that shared mindset, creating something that not only performs seamlessly, but also brings a little joy and motivation to every run."

"I chose the flamingo because it represents strength, balance and finding your way back to yourself," says Gentry. "Flamingos lose their pink feathers when they become mothers, but regain their beautiful color as they grow into motherhood. There's also the fact that they stand on one leg, just like we do regularly as runners. Paired with 'Forward' on the band, it's a reminder that success isn't about speed or distance. Moving forward is success."

In addition to the exclusive Becs Gentry X SPIbelt running belt, Peloton now also carries a curated selection of SPIbelt's most popular running belts on its apparel site, making it easier than ever for Peloton's community to access performance accessories built for training, racing, travel and everyday wear.

The Becs Gentry X SPIbelt running belt can be purchased at www.spibelt.com as well as www.apparel.onepeloton.com for $32.99.

About SPIbelt

SPIbelt® (Small Personal Item Belt) is the original bounce-free running belt, designed to hold small personal items during activities like running, walking, or traveling. Worn by athletes, travelers, and adventurers alike, SPIbelt is an award-winning product that has earned accolades from Women's Health, Wirecutter and others. Since its founding in 2006, SPIbelt has remained committed to comfort, performance and accessibility for athletes of all levels. For more information, visit www.spibelt.com .

About Becs Gentry

Becs Gentry is a prominent figure in the world of endurance sports, renowned for her achievements as a professional marathon runner and her dynamic presence as a running coach and advocate. She began her career as a Run Club coach in London and is now a globally recognized Peloton Instructor based in New York City, which she joined in 2019 as a Peloton Instructor, helping develop an 18-week marathon training program for the Peloton app. Gentry's notable achievements include a first-place finish among non-elite females in the 2019 NYC Marathon, a fourth-place finish in the 2021 Olympic Marathon Trials for Team Great Britain, and most recently, the completion of the Great World Race, running 7 marathons on all 7 continents in 7 days. Beyond her accomplishments, Becs has built a beloved reputation for her motivational coaching style, helping runners of all levels, as well as the broader fitness community, reach their potential. At home, she stays on the run with her two-year-old daughter.

SOURCE SPIbelt