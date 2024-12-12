SPIC wins the 10th Asia-Pacific Energy Award

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5 to 8, the 10th high-level forum on sustainable development of energy in Asia-Pacific was held in Tianjin. This forum is hosted by the APEC Sustainable Energy Center (APSEC) with the theme of Sustainable Energy and Green New-Quality Productivity.

At the forum, the sixth APEC ESCI Best Practice Awards in China were announced, with a total of six projects honored. All the three projects submitted by the International Department of SPIC won the awards, namely Talent Cultivation for Climate Change, Energy Transformation and Reform in the category of smart work, and Huzhou Integrated Smart Zero-Carbon Power Plant Project and Xiaogang Village Integrated Smart Energy Project in the category of low-carbon demonstration towns.

In addition, the Tianjin Zero-Carbon Smart Popular Science Education Base of SPIC is the only site of technical visit for the high-level forum and received 31 domestic and foreign guests from 10 countries and regions and international organizations.