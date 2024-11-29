Spice Quest: Diving into the World of Hotpot at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

Do you like the Chinese hotpot? Now Vivi is about to dive into some amazing Sichuan-Chongqing hotpot at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo's hotpot pavilion. Join us and dive into the world of hotpot!

Love can take its time, but hotpot is best when it's boiling hot! Fresh, flavorful, and fiery hot. Whatever you can dip in, you can eat! With ongoing advancements and innovations in the hotpot industry, its spicy aroma is bound to spread worldwide.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us and dive into the world of hotpot!

Spice Quest: Diving into the World of Hotpot at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo

SOURCE China.org.cn