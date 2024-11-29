Spice Quest: Diving into the World of Hotpot at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo

News provided by

China.org.cn

Nov 29, 2024, 20:36 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

Do you like the Chinese hotpot? Now Vivi is about to dive into some amazing Sichuan-Chongqing hotpot at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo's hotpot pavilion.

Continue Reading
Do you like the Chinese hotpot? Now Vivi is about to dive into some amazing Sichuan-Chongqing hotpot at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo's hotpot pavilion. Join us and dive into the world of hotpot!
Do you like the Chinese hotpot? Now Vivi is about to dive into some amazing Sichuan-Chongqing hotpot at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo's hotpot pavilion. Join us and dive into the world of hotpot!

Love can take its time, but hotpot is best when it's boiling hot! Fresh, flavorful, and fiery hot. Whatever you can dip in, you can eat! With ongoing advancements and innovations in the hotpot industry, its spicy aroma is bound to spread worldwide.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us and dive into the world of hotpot!

Spice Quest: Diving into the World of Hotpot at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo
http://www.china.org.cn/business/2024-11/28/content_117575431.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Exploring Future Travel at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo

Exploring Future Travel at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo

This is a report from China.org.cn: Have you ever imagined what the future of transportation might look like? Here at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain ...

El hotpot picante de China apunta al mercado global

Noticia de China.org.cn: El hotpot, una de las comidas chinas más queridas, está a punto de tener un impacto global, ya que expertos de la industria...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics