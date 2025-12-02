Spiceology Introduces Fresh, Innovative Blends to Texas Stores

Shoppers Across Texas Can Now Enjoy Bold, Chef-Crafted Flavors that Inspire Culinary Creativity Every Day

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology, the nation's fastest-growing spice company and a leader in flavor innovation, has proudly announced that its products are now available at select H-E-B stores in Texas.

"Spiceology has a passion for quality and community," said Spiceology CEO Darby McLean. "We can't wait to inspire shoppers in Texas with new ways to experiment in the kitchen by bringing our chef-grade ingredients and one-of-a-kind flavor experiences to their communities."

Spiceology at H-E-B

Texas shoppers can now shop the following blends (MSRP $6.28):

Buffalo Lemon Pepper –A tangy vinegar and cayenne pepper blend of classic Buffalo chicken wings and timeless, zesty lemon pepper seasoning. This blend marries the bright, citrusy freshness of lemon with the bold, spicy kick of Buffalo sauce, creating a versatile seasoning that's perfect for a variety of dishes.

–A tangy vinegar and cayenne pepper blend of classic Buffalo chicken wings and timeless, zesty lemon pepper seasoning. This blend marries the bright, citrusy freshness of lemon with the bold, spicy kick of Buffalo sauce, creating a versatile seasoning that's perfect for a variety of dishes. Smoky Honey Habanero –The ideal balance of sweet, smoky and spicy flavor. This blend is slightly smoky from the smoked paprika, slightly sweet from the honey granules and the tiniest bit hot from the habanero powder.

–The ideal balance of sweet, smoky and spicy flavor. This blend is slightly smoky from the smoked paprika, slightly sweet from the honey granules and the tiniest bit hot from the habanero powder. Teriyaki Takeout–Making its grocery shelf debut, this new sweet soy and ginger blend is Spiceology's love letter to Seattle-style teriyaki. This ultra-versatile blend is rich with umami, soy-sesame and has a kick of ginger, garlic, onion, brown sugar comfort and real green onion freshness.

For Spiceology, this marks a major step in the brand's retail expansion strategy and reinforces its dedication to elevating the everyday cooking experience.

Spiceology products are now available in select H-E-B stores in Texas, as well as hundreds of retailers nationwide, Amazon and spiceology.com. For more information on Spiceology, please visit spiceology.com or use the Spiceology store locator to find an H-E-B store or other retailer near you.

About Spiceology

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food and the fastest-growing spice company in the United States, according to the Inc. 5000 list for five years in a row. Spiceology is home to chef-created, never-before-tasted flavors and over 300 ingredients and blends that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. Bestsellers like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

For Spiceology media inquiries, please contact:

Niamh Moore

(408) 663-8625

[email protected]

SOURCE Spiceology