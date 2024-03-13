Spices and Seasonings Market size is set to grow by USD 6957.05 mn from 2023-2027, growing awareness of medical benefits of spices boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spices and seasonings market size is estimated to grow by USD 6957.05 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.01% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spices and Seasonings Market 2023-2027

Spices And Seasonings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6957.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Badshah Masala, De Silva Brothers and Co., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, EVEREST Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Frontier Co. op, Fuchs North America, Kerry Group Plc, Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt. Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Organic Spices Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Woodland Foods Ltd., Zoff Foods Pvt. Ltd., ARIAKE Japan Co. Ltd., and C.H. Guenther and Son Inc.

Factors determing the market:

The Spices and Seasonings Market represents a multi-billion dollar industry, driven by consumer preferences for delectable and unique cuisines. Market trends include a rise in demand for authentic ingredients, fusion of ethnic flavors, and a shift towards healthier and more natural products. Key stakeholders include food manufacturers developing new formulations and products to meet consumer demands. Growth is fueled by the expansion of the fast food and packaged food industries, as well as the popularity of ethnic restaurants, such as Japanese, Mexican, Italian, Indian, and Chinese. Whole spices and ground spices, blends, rubs, marinades, sauces, and convenience foods offer various flavor options. However, market challenges include potential adverse effects of excess spice consumption, such as digestive issues like heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach or intestine irritation. To address these concerns, there is a growing preference for high-quality, premium spices and seasonings, as well as natural and clean-label products. Market restraints include the risk of microbial contamination, fungal infestation, and bacterial infestation, which can deteriorate the quality of spices and seasonings. To mitigate these issues, food encapsulation techniques, such as controlled-release encapsulation, oleoresins, essential oils, and invisible microfilm, are used to ensure food quality and integrity, as well as extended shelf life and taste enhancement. Despite these challenges, the Spices and Seasonings Market Growth Insights remain strong, with a focus on clean label, natural and clean-label flavors and ingredients, natural nutrition, and balanced nutrition. Key players include Verdad Powder F80, which uses fermented sugar and natural ingredients, emphasizing food quality and integrity.

Geographic Landscape

The Spices and Seasonings Market in North America is a significant part of the multi-billion-dollar global industry, witnessing steady growth. Key trends include increasing demand for delectable and unique cuisines, preference for high-quality, premium spices and seasonings, and the growing influence of the Asian population. Market buying patterns reflect a shift towards healthier and more natural products, with a focus on clean label, natural nutrition, and balanced nutrition. Industry growth is driven by the launch of new formulations and products, fueled by rising consumer demand for healthier food options. Key stakeholders include food manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Pricing trends reflect a premium for whole spices and ground spices, blends, rubs, marinades, sauces, and convenience foods. However, market growth faces challenges, including potential adverse effects of excess spice consumption, such as digestive issues, heartburn, and acid reflux. To mitigate these risks, some companies are exploring controlled-release encapsulation technologies using oleoresins, essential oils, and invisible microfilm. Market restraints include microbial contamination, fungal infestation, and bacterial infestation, which can deteriorate the quality of spices and seasonings. Producers must ensure proper storage and maintenance facilities, including warehousing, to maintain product integrity and shelf life. India is the largest producer of spices globally, but challenges remain in ensuring consistent quality and food safety standards.

