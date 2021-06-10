SpiderOak Releases CrossClave Zero-Trust Communication and Collaboration Solution

CrossClave is a security force multiplier in an industry dominated by insecure file share and collaboration products. Designed for organizations that cannot always verify the security of the networks over which they transmit data, CrossClave utilizes a unique combination of no-knowledge encryption and blockchain distributed-ledger technology to reach new levels of confidentiality and integrity in information sharing and collaboration.

CrossClave competes with the likes of Dropbox and Slack, only with a laser focus on security and ease of use.

An evolution beyond SpiderOak's legacy secure backup tools, CrossClave competes with the likes of Dropbox and Slack, with a laser focus on security and ease of use. Although very similar to Signal's secure messaging application, CrossClave is designed specifically to meet the large-scale requirements of business and enterprise users.

CrossClave's utilization of blockchain/distributed ledger represents the first viable expansion of the technology's use case into the realm of security. This capability allows CrossClave to address the data integrity and nonrepudiation of all data transactions and modifications. Anytime a user makes any modification to any information stored on the system, it is logged to the ledger, timestamped, and signed, digitally ensuring traceability and attribution to the point or origin and significantly reducing the risk and potential blast radius of insider threats.

Combined with the product's use of end-to-end no-knowledge encryption, this security arrangement means only authorized team members can access and view files. CrossClave by default has Zero-Trust in anything and everything until authorization is granted. Other external parties – threat actors, unauthorized insiders, and even SpiderOak employees – have no ability to decrypt and read files. These capabilities are delivered across desktop and mobile devices in a user-friendly, feature-rich communication and collaboration environment, making CrossClave completely unique in the industry.

CrossClave features:

Best-in-class security: End-to-end encryption and private blockchain technology keep your data safe.

Cross-platform file sharing, syncing, and collaborating with team members in a frictionless way across different operating systems.

Unlimited version control automatically retains every version of every file.

Centralized team management controls file deletion, folder creation, and user privileges.

Selective sharing of CrossClave files with your entire team, a select group, or an individual.

Full mobile functionality: download, view, and upload files from your mobile device for complete continuity.

Cloud or On-Prem: CrossClave is available for your preferred environment.

"In developing CrossClave we relied heavily on the SpiderOak install base, feedback from thousands of SpiderOak users and the CrossClave Early Adopter program. This knowledge helped us identify key security and business requirements overlooked by current competitive offerings and now addressed by CrossClave," said SpiderOak's CEO David Pearah. "We are thrilled by the results and early signs indicate the market is as well."

Lieutenant General Robert Walsh, USMC (ret.) added, "With recent high profile cyber-attacks disrupting U.S. supply chains, the pressure is on both private and public-sector organizations to adopt Zero-Trust technologies to make life harder for attackers while maintaining close collaboration for users. CrossClave represents a fast, easy, and effective first step in achieving these goals."

Matthew Erickson, SpiderOak's Vice President, Solutions, said, "We've had some very sophisticated red teams try to penetrate and compromise CrossClave and fail. For organizations that need to protect their data and ability to communicate, or comply with emerging federal requirements, this is the system to use."

Businesses interested in taking CrossClave for a test drive can download the free version at https://crossclave.spideroak.com

About SpiderOak Mission Systems

SpiderOak is on a mission to protect the world's data. Our growing portfolio of Secure Communication & Collaboration products leverage Zero-Trust Distributed Data Enclaves and a unique deployment of Blockchain/Distributed Ledger, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in any environment.

For more information about SpiderOak and CrossClave, check us out at https://spideroak.com/

