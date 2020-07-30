Spike in Cybercrime Amid Pandemic Accelerates Convergence of Physical & Cybersecurity

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrime is on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, in large part because more business is being conducted online and employees are working remotely, increasing the number of possible failure points in a security system. In addition to costing companies greatly, these breaches can erode public trust and result in lost business or even lawsuits. They are also accelerating existing trends in the $220 billion global security services market, which is forecast to expand 3.6% annually through 2024.

The Line Between Physical Security & Cybersecurity Continues to Blur

Until recently, cybersecurity has been largely separate from the traditional security industry (falling more under the umbrella of the information technology industry), but growth in the use of integrated digital security systems has blurred the line between physical and cybersecurity. As a result, security service providers are increasingly gaining information technology competencies, and cybersecurity represents a core growth area for many security companies. For instance:

Systems integrators are expanding use of technologies such as data analytics as they interact with a broadening array of internet-integrated equipment and building automation systems.

More security consultants are offering cybersecurity training and response plans.

Cybersecurity trends have also driven increased acquisition activity as leading security service providers seek to expand their expertise in emerging segments. Allied Universal in particular has made significant investments in this area, acquiring multiple security technology specialists in 2018 and 2019.

