Spike Lee and Giancarlo Esposito Find 'Italy in America' in New Advertising Campaign for All-new, All-electric Fiat 500e

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Spike Lee and Giancarlo Esposito star in “Italy in America” advertising campaign for all-new, all-electric 2024 FIAT 500e

Spike Lee directs and stars in campaign with Giancarlo Esposito , marking the iconic duo's first national advertising campaign together

directs and stars in campaign with , marking the iconic duo's first national advertising campaign together Esposito helps Lee find his inner Italian as they discover how their urban commute becomes more "dolce" in the all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e

The marketing campaign debuts with a 60-second online spot, " Italy in America," and will include more than a dozen creative elements featuring the duo across the FIAT brand's social media channels

in America," and will include more than a dozen creative elements featuring the duo across the FIAT brand's social media channels The campaign will run through spring and summer, extending into fall

The all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e, produced at the historic Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy , is available now across FIAT North America showrooms

, is available now across FIAT North America showrooms The all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e is Stellantis' first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in North America , combining the love of an iconic brand with a sustainable mission

Legendary director Spike Lee and Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito star in their first national advertising campaign together for the all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e, the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in North America from Stellantis. The advertising campaign, "Italy in America," directed by Spike Lee, launches across social media and digital channels today, May 1.

"As the all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e returns to America's shores as the first BEV from Stellantis, it marks the beginning for the brand's sustainability mission in the U.S. by delivering what an electric car should be: lightweight, stylish, efficient and with enough range for weekly city commutes," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "The all-electric Fiat 500e captures the essence of the Italian lifestyle. This new campaign brings together an iconic duo of diverse heritage, legendary Brooklyn director Spike Lee and actor Giancarlo Esposito, who shares the virtues of his Italian ancestry with Spike to show him that La Dolce Vita can be found even far beyond Italy's borders."

The campaign brings together Lee and Esposito and is largely unscripted, allowing the two to act off their innate chemistry and enduring friendship. In the campaign, Esposito shares with Lee his Italian heritage and, together with the Fiat 500e, Esposito helps Lee discover his "inner Italian."

Lee and Esposito have known and worked with each other for more than 40 years, collaborating on numerous projects together, including "School Daze," "Do The Right Thing," "Mo' Better Blues" and "Malcolm X."

"Italy in America" was recently teased across FIAT brand's social media channels. The advertising campaign officially launches with its hero 60-second spot, "Italy in America." In addition to the launch spot, more than a dozen pieces of creative content featuring Lee and Esposito will run across FIAT brand's social media channels, extolling the virtues of the legendary 500 (cinquecento) in its newest and electric incarnation. Additional spots include:

"Where Are You?" - Esposito gets lost in the immersive JBL Virtual Venues audio technology. Featuring four venues hand-selected by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, the Virtual Venues feature in the JBL premium sound system offers listeners a virtual-reality audio experience that changes the acoustic characteristics of the car depending on the chosen location, transporting listeners to unique listening environments. Big things come in small packages and the all-new Fiat 500e does not disappoint with decibels of clarity. Listeners can now immerse themselves in music like never before, "visiting" the following venues: Giuseppe Verdi Opera House, Pisa – Feel the music in one of the most iconic opera houses in the world, live as if you were front row My Music Room – An intimate musical experience that virtually places you directly in front of your favorite artists My Recording Studio – Enjoy the pure acoustics of a virtual space replicating Maestro Bocelli's own recording studio Open-Air Arena – Transport your listening experience to a stadium or arena, with its unmistakable energy and acoustics

- Esposito gets lost in the immersive JBL Virtual Venues audio technology. Featuring four venues hand-selected by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, the Virtual Venues feature in the JBL premium sound system offers listeners a virtual-reality audio experience that changes the acoustic characteristics of the car depending on the chosen location, transporting listeners to unique listening environments. Big things come in small packages and the all-new Fiat 500e does not disappoint with decibels of clarity. Listeners can now immerse themselves in music like never before, "visiting" the following venues: "Elettrica" – It's not just electric … it's " elettrica ." It's not just the pronunciation Esposito explains to Lee, it's "Italian electric," meaning it is stylish, small, lightweight, efficient and environmentally ethical

elettrica Esposito "Bigger Is … Bigger" – Esposito shows how the American mantra of "bigger is better" isn't always a benefit when parking in the city

– Esposito shows how the American mantra of "bigger is better" isn't always a benefit when parking in the city "Why They Gave The Car Eyes" – Esposito explains the Italian point-of-view when it comes to the Italian design of the electric Fiat 500e's unique LED "eye" headlights and Level 2 autonomy radar and camera

– Esposito explains the Italian point-of-view when it comes to the Italian design of the electric Fiat 500e's unique LED "eye" headlights and Level 2 autonomy radar and camera "A Car That Listens" - Esposito shows Lee the beauty of the "Hey Fiat" voice recognition feature

- Esposito shows Lee the beauty of the "Hey Fiat" voice recognition feature "A Car That Can Sing" - Esposito shares the joy of the Fiat 500e's symphonic hum from its pedestrian Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) system as it drives through city streets

- Esposito shares the joy of the Fiat 500e's symphonic hum from its pedestrian Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) system as it drives through city streets "Too Italian" - Lee embraces his newfound Italian fashion, which simultaneously also describes the Fiat 500e

- Lee embraces his newfound Italian fashion, which simultaneously also describes the Fiat 500e "Italian Seats" - While enjoying gelato together, Esposito playfully tells Lee not to dirty up the eco-leather seats of his Fiat 500e

FIAT is electrifying North America with its sustainable mobility mission. The Fiat (500e)RED signaled the first drop of the 2024 Fiat 500e collection. Two additional products dropped last month: the 500e Inspired by Music in Tuxedo Black exterior paint and the 500e Inspired by Beauty in exclusive Rose Gold exterior paint. An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric 500e, the first BEV offering from Stellantis, is arriving now in U.S. dealerships.

The BEV Experience

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the 500e boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-kWh battery with a Level 2 (11 kW) charge time of six hours. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

The friendly, fun-to-drive Fiat 500e is exceptionally intuitive, with no need for instructions. It even sings. Welcoming passengers with a digital melody, the 500e sets the tone for an immersive Italian experience. In addition, the AVAS "sings" to pedestrians with a song titled "The Sound of 500," authored by Flavio Ibba-Marco Gualdi. The exclusive melody provides a taste of Italian culture during the first moments of every drive.

The "Italy in America" campaign was created by the FIAT brand in partnership with Rosewood Creative agency.

Product Drop

As part of its innovative marketing plan, FIAT is the first automotive brand to incorporate a "product drop" strategy to create buzz, cultivate customer loyalty and, ultimately, appeal. The product drop strategy involves the creation of different variants of the 500e to keep the vehicle fresh and interesting. Each model will be "dropped," meaning released at a particular time in a limited quantity, similar to successful initiatives carried out in the fashion apparel industry.

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates 125 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor, come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

Follow FIAT and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Fiat brand: www.fiatusa.com

Fiat blog: blog.fiatusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa

Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis