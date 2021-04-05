Spin Master Announces Two Nominations to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced the nomination of Ed Clark and Max Rangel to the company's Board of Directors. Clark will join the Board as Deputy Chair while Rangel will serve as a Director. Both will stand for election at Spin Master's Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2021.

"Ed is a legendary Canadian business leader with demonstrated experience of driving significant growth and stewarding large, successful companies," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Co-Founder. "We are so privileged to have him join the Board as Deputy Chair, bringing his deep business and governance experience to help guide Spin Master's next phase of growth."

Clark is an experienced board director with a storied career in the financial industry, including holding the role of Group President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Bank Group from 2002 until his retirement in 2014. During that time, he oversaw a pronounced focus on retail operations and customer relations that saw TD grow to become Canada's second largest bank with global brand recognition. In 2010, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest distinctions and in 2016, he was inducted as a Companion of the Canadian Order of the Business Hall of Fame.

Rangel joined Spin Master in January 2021 as Global President and now expands his role, becoming Global President & CEO and Board Director. He is responsible for the execution of the Company's long-term strategy and leading day-to-day operations. Rangel is a seasoned executive who has successfully led global businesses generating growth across multiple consumer packaged goods categories. Prior to joining Spin Master, he held progressive positions with SC Johnson & Sons serving as SVP, President of Lifestyle Brands in International Markets and SVP, President, Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East & Russia regions.

"We are pleased to welcome both Ed and Max to the Board and are energized to work together to accelerate Spin Master's growth and create long-term value for our shareholders," said Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Co-Founder. "We have a clearly defined vision for our future, we have full confidence in our strategy, and we see the tremendous potential of our three creative centres encompassing toys, entertainment and digital games."

With the addition of Clark and Rangel, the Board will comprise 12 members, including Spin Master Co-Founders, Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie, who will continue to drive the long-term vision and strategy for the company, as well as pursue external partnerships and explore M&A opportunities. Harary will remain actively involved in the creative process for the entertainment creative centre and continue his oversight of the digital games creative centre. Rabie will provide guidance on Spin Master's talent and culture globally.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 40 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

