Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Spin Master:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Jeffrey I. Cohen

749,125,520

99.09

6,896,077

0.91

Ben J. Gadbois

749,716,554

99.17

6,305,043

0.83

Ronnen Harary

750,146,055

99.22

5,875,542

0.78

Dina R. Howell

755,602,479

99.94

419,118

0.06

Anton Rabie 

750,152,827

99.22

5,868,770

0.78

Todd Tappin

755,552,945

99.94

468,652

0.06

Ben Varadi

749,716,154

99.17

6,305,443

0.83

Charles Winograd

755,973,913

99.99

47,684

0.01

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 92 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

