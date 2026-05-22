Spin Master to Participate in TD Cowen Conference

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Spin Master Corp.

May 22, 2026, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master (www.spinmaster.com) (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced its participation in the TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held in New York City on June 2, 2026.

The Company will be participating in meetings with institutional investors and a fireside chat. The fireside chat with Spin Master's CEO Christina Miller and CFO Jonathan Roiter is scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/VdPAYGVWJLjMsrnjpmDPZK/V6om9mDd3MK6ypn2vDEQ96

About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

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