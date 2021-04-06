Spin Master Issues Second Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

"When we published our first CSR report a year ago, we couldn't have imagined the significant challenges that would confront the world in 2020," said Anton Rabie, Spin Master's Chairman and Co-Founder. "At Spin Master, we accelerated and adapted our CSR programs in response to the pandemic while also laying the foundation for the future. The health and safety of our employees was paramount, and we implemented supplemental programs aimed to help enable flexibility and ensure their wellbeing. Also, with children at home across the globe, isolated from friends and school, we answered the need to inspire joy and imagination through play with increased toy donations. Lastly, we continued to make progress against our environmental areas of focus to help ensure the sustainability of our planet for future generations."