Spin Master Reveals Family-Friendly Easter Fun for Every-Bunny

Make this year's egg hunt extra special with Hatchimals Colleggtibles Mermal Magic, new seashell-shaped eggs with sparkly accents that hatch new characters (half Hatchimal, half mermaid) and change color when dipped in water. Ages 5+, SRP starting at $2.99 USD

Set the stage for an epic weekend with Bakugan , the amazing transforming collectible toys based on the children's anime-adventure series on Cartoon Network. Unleash the power inside each Bakugan by rolling into battle against friends to reveal hundreds of exciting Bakugan creatures. With engaging battling play and amazing pop open transformations, these marble-like balls will dominate Easter baskets. Ages 6+, SRP starting at $6.99 USD

Mold, mix and match, the Kinetic Sand Single Containers hold 4.5 oz of squishable fun. Available in a variety of colors including pink, purple, blue and green - perfect for the Easter season. Ages 3+, SRP $1.99 USD

Baby's first Easter? GUND has premium plush to mark the occasion. The award-winning sweet, smiley Flora the Bunny has ears that gently move to engage baby. Press the left foot to play an interactive game of peek-a-boo and the right to hear the song "Do Your Ears Hang Low" in a cute child's voice. Ages 0+, SRP $40.00 USD

Peek-A-Boo Peter Rabbit™, based on the Beatrix Potter classic, has his signature red handkerchief out and ready to play! Peter speaks with an adorable British accent and hides behind his hanky before popping back out to delight baby with an interactive game of peek-a-boo. Ages 1+, SRP $45.00 USD

With family and friends in tow, let the games begin. Nearly three-quarters of kids who played board games in the past six months agree that board games are a great leisure activity for spending time with the whole family2. Board games also promote fun, creativity, learning, a sense of accomplishment and laughter. Spin Master has games for siblings, cousins, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends to enjoy.

Hedbanz , the quick question game of "What am I?" is a crowd pleaser! Ask "yes" or "no" questions to figure out if the cartoon on your head is an animal, food or object. Be the first player to guess what you are and win! Ages 7+, $14.99 USD

Beat the Parents brings kids together with their parents to go head-to-head in a fun-filled family trivia game. Prove who is the boss in the game where the adults answer questions about kids' stuff, and the kids answer questions their parents should really know. Whoever crosses the board first wins the game! Ages 6+, $14.99 USD

Let's go hunt! The classic fishing game has never been more fun. Featuring the YouTube sensation Baby Shark, the Baby Shark Fishing Game features four adorable characters from the global phenomenon—Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and, of course, Baby Shark! It's your job to grab the fish with your Baby Shark-themed fishing rod as the board spins, playing the Baby Shark song. Ages 4+, $14.99 USD

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including 2007 success Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master has 28 offices and employs over 1,800 people globally including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

