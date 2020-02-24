Spin Master Reveals H5 Domino Creations(TM) With an Epic Topple at The North American International Toy Fair in New York

The H5 Domino Creations line was designed and precision-crafted by 21-year old Domino Artist Lily Hevesh, who goes by Hevesh5 on YouTube where her channels have over 900 million views and nearly 2.7 million subscribers. With meticulous attention paid to weights, dimensions, edge precision, and accessories, H5 Domino Creations delivers the ultimate building and toppling experience.

Showcasing Spin Master's unstoppable innovation and Lily's exceptional talent, the occasion was marked with a jaw-dropping 50-foot-wide and 6-foot-deep domino topple. Designed by Lily, the project used over 12,000 dominoes, and was built over the course of two days by Lily and her team.

An iconic Bakugan™ ball, from Spin Master's anime-adventure series and toy battling franchise, tipped off the project triggering multiple tricks: a marble turned on a power strip which activated a turntable showcasing the Spin Master and Hevesh5 logos, 3D domino structures toppled 'H5 Domino Creations!' and three signs flipped up revealing 'Design, Build, Topple!' to celebrate the brand's name and tagline. The epic falldown also included various Spin Master toys and New York City iconography, marking the unveiling at the North American International Toy Fair.

"New York Toy Fair was the perfect opportunity to showcase Lily's incredible talent and celebrate the launch of H5 Domino Creations," says Elizabeth LoVecchio, VP of Spin Master Games. "Crafted by Lily, a true talent and expert, we can't wait to get these into everyone's hands this fall. They deliver the ultimate design, build, and toppling experience for budding artists to explore their creativity, as well as experienced builders to perfect their domino art."

"It is an absolute dream to develop H5 Domino Creations in collaboration with Spin Master," says Lily Hevesh. "I have envisioned the 'ideal' domino for quite a long time - it's a product that has the perfect surface texture engineered specifically for toppling, with vivid colors, 100% flat faces, proper weight and size, and the most precise square edges for stacking tall. After years of testing various dominoes, and seeing how each contain design or manufacturing imperfections that affect toppling performance and aesthetics, I am thrilled to bring H5 Domino Creations to the market."

H5 Domino Creations will be available in fall 2020 at major retailers for a suggested retail price of $24.99. Each set comes with 100 dominoes in four colors (red, blue, yellow, and white), three accessories, and tutorials and guides provided by Lily to feed creativity.

Time-lapse footage of the build and topple at The North American International Toy Fair can be found here: https://workspace.nmrevents.com/files/257gcyy9

