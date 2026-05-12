Toca Boca Advances Its Music Strategy Featuring Songs by Olivia Rodrigo, SIENNA SPIRO, and TWICE in Toca Boca World™ Digital Game

"Our goal is to create an ever-evolving place where kids can truly be themselves," said Marc De Vellis, Spin Master's President, Digital Games. "We know music plays a huge role in self-expression, especially during the tween years, and by bringing globally recognized artists into Toca Boca World, we're creating moments that resonate emotionally while strengthening our leadership in tween culture in a way that is authentic, playful, and uniquely ours."

Each featured artist will have four of their hit songs available to stream in the app for one month, giving Toca Boca World's players a soundtrack as they decorate their rooms, explore new spaces and express themselves. The collaboration creates a powerful new touchpoint for artists to connect with tween audiences across 173 countries through an immersive digital music experience.

"Modern music marketing involves showing up where fans are, and Toca Boca World presents a unique opportunity to engage directly with young fans," said Rob Levin, Sports & Gaming Marketing, Creative Sync at Interscope Capitol, home to Olivia Rodrigo and SIENNA SPIRO. "This collaboration brings music into kids' daily digital lives in immersive, interactive and fun ways—creating new avenues for fans to engage with music."

"This collab with Toca Boca World creates a fresh opportunity for TWICE to connect with young fans through music, creativity, and self-expression," said Colin Yost, Republic's VP of Innovation & Gaming Partnerships. "It's a natural way for their songs to become part of how fans play, explore, and express themselves every day."

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," will be the first music featured starting on May 12, coinciding with the iconic album's 5-year anniversary. Critically acclaimed rising UK singer-songwriter SIENNA SPIRO, who recently wrapped her sold-out debut North American headline tour, will be featured in June. Multi-platinum K-pop superstars TWICE will follow in July. This initiative underscores Toca Boca's continued investment in music as a key driver of identity and self-expression for kids and tweens, building on the proven success of music collaborations with Conan Gray, KATSEYE, and Wicked which together reached 60 million unique fans in-game.

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca was founded in 2011 with a simple mission – to create playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Solo or social, kid, tween or teen. Toca Boca games have now been downloaded over one billion times worldwide. The studio's award-winning app, Toca Boca World, is its biggest game to date. It's an ever-evolving world where kids are in total control. Toca Boca is based in Stockholm, and owned by Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company. For more information, visit tocaboca.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs approximately 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.