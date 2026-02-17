TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master (www.spinmaster.com) (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, unveils the toys and trends that will define play in 2026—highlighting storytelling, innovation and interactive experiences that spark imagination for kids of all ages and families worldwide.

Spin Master Unveils What’s Next in Play: The Trends and Toys That Will Shape 2026 (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

"At Spin Master, we are constantly reimagining traditional toy and game design to push the boundaries of what's possible in play," said David Voss, Spin Master's EVP of Toy Design & Development. "Our 2026 portfolio is fueled by bold ideas, breakthrough innovation, and richer interactive experiences. Across our owned brands and licensed properties, we are delivering products that ignite imagination at every age—rooted in what's culturally relevant, creatively inspiring, and meaningful to kids and families today."

Spin Master spotlights its five defining toy trends for 2026, alongside a dynamic slate of new launches.

InterACTION

Play comes alive with toys that respond, react and engage. Featuring Spin Master's signature innovation, these unique high-tech besties invite kids to interact for endless imaginative fun.

Peekimo™ Interactive Pet Introducing Peekimo an all-new wearable and adorable interactive pet. Keep Peekimo close to your heart and form an unbreakable bond. Peekimo starts shy but grows attached through play, care and attention. Kids can feed, play and nurture Peekimo , who responds with LED expressions and sounds for open-ended imaginative fun. Peekimo is irresistibly small and cute, featuring a soft flocked head, four vibrant colors, and big, bright eyes. (Fall 2026, Age 5+, $24.99)

Bitzee™ Aquarium In the next evolution of the Bitzee digital pet, meet your new best fish friends in the Bitzee Aquarium. Set the mood, customize the tank, feed the marine buddies and watch them grow before your eyes. This digital pet aquarium includes 30 adorable aquatic friends, a larger display to play with four pets at once and is portable so you can take your digital pets with you on the go! (Fall 2026, Age 5+, $39.99)

Primal Hatch™ Hybrid Hatchers Experience the explosive and gooey hatch of a never-before seen hybrid dino! Inject the colour-changing DNA into the egg, and watch it burst open with gooey slime to reveal one of ten surprise creatures inside. Scan to discover the dino's DNA, then collect, squish, and play. (Spring 2026, Age 5+, $14.99)



PURPOSEFUL PLAY

Where fun meets growth and comfort, these toys engage kids while fostering essential skills and providing soothing play experiences.

Melissa & Doug® Swirl & Serve Ice Cream Playset™ A leader in purposeful play, Melissa & Doug introduces a new, kid-powered, take on pretend food play with the Swirl & Serve Ice Cream Playset. Load the ice cream swirls into the dispenser and watch as they twist together to create a two-color soft serve cone! Play set includes two cones and four different color swirls for loads of mixing opportunities. When done playing, swirls store on the dispenser for easy clean up. (Fall 2026, Age 3+, $32.99)

Ms. Rachel™ Goodight Frankie Bedtime Playset Join Ms. Rachel's friend Frankie, as he learns bedtime routines using his own plush sleeping bag. The set includes felt accessories like a comb, book, toothbrush, toothpaste and a cup of water to encourage fine motor skill development. (Spring 2026, Age 18 months+, $26.99)

GUND® Toothpick™ Near-or-Far Bears™ This special set features the Toothpick bear, in both full-size and mini keychain form—one for your child and one for you or a caregiver to take anywhere on the go. Inside Toothpick' s soft, huggable body, there's a small voice recorder that can contain up to three 20-second voice messages. With your child's hug, Toothpick delivers your message of comfort and love reminding them that you're always there even when apart. (March 2026, Age 1+, $44.00)



SHOCK & AWESOME

Get ready for jaw-dropping excitement! These toys thrill with surprises, daring action, and moments that make kids leap, squeal and play with unstoppable glee.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie™ Megasaurus™ Dino Vehicle Rocky's recycling truck rolls in with a dino-sized surprise! Press the light bar and watch a 2-foot inflatable dino pop out—ready to ride, squish, and play. When it's dino downtime, tuck him back in the truck and close the panels to "turn it off." Complete with movie sounds, this toy delivers endless action-packed, repeatable fun for dino rescue fans! (Fall 2026, Ages 3+, $64.99)

Hexbots® Explodapede™ RC Clip it together, roll it up and wait for the timer to run out before the beast pops into action. Once unleashed, it moves with a slithering crawl, just like a giant centipede. Featuring light-up LED eyes, a flexible squishy spine and lifelike legs. (Fall 2026, Age 4+, $29.99 US)

Monster Jam® Wild Whippin' Sprinkler™ Bring the Monster Jam stadium to your backyard for epic water fun! Designed as the iconic GraveDigger monster truck with 360° donut spraying power, that whips in a complete circle soaking everything in its path. For endless ways to play, the truck is removable from the sprinkler stand with fully working wheels. (Spring 2026, Age 4+, $21.99 US)



ADULTING, INTERRUPTED

For the adult who never outgrew play—these toys let the grown ups embrace fun with a playful, fearless spirit.

Murder Phone™ In this fast-paced interactive deduction game, each player is assigned a secret identity: the killer's accomplice or an innocent child. Form a search party, investigate the murder cabin, and gather every clue. Each round brings a new true crime mystery. Crack the case to set your friend free from the evil killer. (Fall 2026, Age 14+, $24.99)

Hellbreak™ TCG From Spin Master and Universal comes an all-new thrilling horror trading card game (TCG) property, Hellbreak , giving horror fans and TCG players alike a haunting new way to engage with their favourite villains and monsters from Universal Pictures' vast trove of horror IP. (Fall 2026, Age 18+)

Rubik's® Tetris Cube Two icons. One breakthrough puzzle. Rubik's and Tetris join forces to create a shapeshifting, Tetrimino™-matching brain teaser unlike anything fans have seen before. Instead of solving for solid colors, players twist, turn, and realign the Cube until all six classic Tetriminos shift into place. (Spring 2026, Age 8+, $14.99 US)



FIN-TASTIC FUN

Dive into ocean adventure with toys that capture the excitement and awe of sharks. From chomping action to jaw-dropping speed, these apex predators bring thrills to every play session.

Primal Hatch™ Hatching Megalodon This Megalodon hatches and grows to more than double the size of its egg! The interactive shark emerges from its egg with light-up eyes, motorized chomping, flexible rubber skin and an internal spring that lets the Megalodon compress and hatch again. Featuring three thrilling modes of play: Savage Strike, Shark Shield and Raging Roar. (Fall 2026, Age 5+, $49.99)

SwimWays® Rainbow Reef™ Shark Introducing Finn Diesel, the newest and quickest addition to the Rainbow Reef collection that swims like a real shark. Designed with realistic swimming features and patterns, this water-activated toy reimagines your pool into an ocean reef. (Spring 2026, Age 5+, $21.99)

Monster Jam™ Chomping Megalodon™ RC Unleash this powerful beast from its chains using the Beast Mode button on the remote. Crank up the action by hitting Berserk Mode for jaw-dropping chomping mayhem. Redesigned and revved up, the Megalodon chomps like never before! (Fall 2026, Age 4+, $49.99)



About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

