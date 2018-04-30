Spin Master's PAW Patrol wins accolades from online retailer JD.com

PAW Patrol was one of only two toy brands acknowledged in the winning group of 12, chosen from more than 100,000 brands participating in the selection.

"We are very honored to receive this coveted award from our key partner, JD.com," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master Global President and COO. "As part of our growth strategy, we are focused on increasing international sales and the 'Most Popular Store' award celebrates the significant growth PAW Patrol has enjoyed with JD.com and throughout the world," he said. "We are also excited to be recognized alongside such a prestigious group of winning brands, as we are still only in our first year of sales in China."

"This very significant and meaningful award not only recognizes the rapid growth PAW Patrol has achieved, but is also an indicator of the future success JD.com can look forward to with Spin Master in China," said Mr. Lizeng Liu, Managing Director of Maternity and Toys division of JD.com.

JD.com also carries Spin Master's innovative and internationally successful brand Hatchimals and is in the process of planning for additional brand launches in 2018.

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs®, and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 92 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including the 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in more than 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

