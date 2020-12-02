Spinal Industry Innovator joins Proprio as Advisor

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio today announced that spinal industry veteran Tommy Carls has joined as an advisor to the company. Mr. Carls most recently served as the Vice President of Research and Development at Medtronic Spine & Biologics.

"Recently Proprio announced the establishment of a world-class Medical Advisory Board to help ensure we design every component of our platform with a 'surgeon first' philosophy," said Gabe Jones, CEO of Proprio. "Tommy brings a wealth of insight into the evolution and development of therapies surgeons use to perform spine surgery and deep relationships with top surgical leaders. Together, our world-class Medical Advisory Board and Tommy's deep procedural experience will aid Proprio in bringing to market the most advanced surgical navigation platform available."

"I've spent decades designing and launching products in the spine surgery market," said Tommy Carls. "I am confident Proprio's technology will increase surgical efficiency for surgeons through better anatomical visualization and positively impact patient results."

Tommy Carls

Carls received his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Tulane University and his MBA from the University of Memphis. He most recently served as the Vice President of Research and Development at Medtronic Spine & Biologics where he was responsible for all engineering activities for the $2.8 Billion medical technology group. Carls is currently an independent medical device industry consultant. He holds over 80 patents, has led global teams of more than 150 engineers, and is held in high regard by the top clinical and industry leaders in the global spine market.

About Proprio

Proprio is developing a new type of surgical imaging and navigation system which provides a dramatic enhancement of the surgeon's vision. The Proprio system integrates recent advancements in robotics, computer vision, and graphics processing to enable surgeons to see and interact with patients as never before, reduce the complexity of surgical procedures, and create a valuable new visual data set to enhance medical training and drive healthcare innovation. The company is backed by leading healthcare and technology investors, including DCVC Data Collective, BOLD Capital Partners, Cota Capital, Intel, HTC, and Alan Frazier, founder of Frazier Healthcare Partners and East Seattle Partners.

