Spinal Resources, Inc.® Announces First Implantation with Swedge™ Pedicle Screw System

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Resources, Inc.® (SRI), a spinal medical device company that engineers innovative mechanical and biomechanical products for the surgical repair and reconstruction of debilitating spinal conditions, announced today the first successful clinical implantation of its one-of-a-kind Swedge™ Pedicle Screw System. The Swedge is the first of four landmark products in SRI's implant development pipeline. It features three different rod diameters which can be conveniently and easily interchanged for use in one effective tulip, and fastened with a simple, one-step locking cap. The recent clinical implantation was performed by Dr. Parker Babington, a neurosurgeon in Virginia Beach, VA.

SRI First Successful Implementation

"My first surgery with the Swedge exceeded my expectations," said Dr. Babington. "The system's interoperative flexibility shows that it was well thought out with the surgeon in mind, providing me with many surgical options so I can do what is best for the patient. The design lets me lock the one-size-fits-all tulip in a convenient orientation without the presence of a rod, which is especially valuable with rod placement in longer constructs, because the tulip stays in an optimal position. The unique threaded cap allows for easy and efficient final tightening. I like that the solid and cannulated screws are available in a wide variety of diameters and lengths to suit any anatomy, and deliver an aggressive bite for quicker insertion. The low profile design of the cross-link, which is available in three lengths, adds extra stabilization to any anatomy. All of these factors make the Swedge a good choice for me."

The Swedge™ Pedicle Screw System features a choice of cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr) and titanium (Ti) tulips; double lead and cortical cancellous threads; polyaxial, monoaxial, reduction, and iliac screws; and minimally invasive (MIS) screw options. Currently, the Swedge system is cleared for a 5.5mm rod; 4.75mm and 5.0mm rods are pending FDA clearance.

"We are delighted about this first successful implantation of the Swedge system," said SRI Founder and CEO Bernie Bedor. "This is just one of many products in our pipeline that exemplifies our philosophy: from invention to innovation. We look forward to introducing more surgeon-focused and patient-centered products to enhance quality of life." To see how the groundbreaking Swedge™ Pedicle Screw System helps physicians leverage efficiencies with superior interoperative flexibility, visit the new website spinalresourcesinc.com. For more information, contact our Media and Investors Relations Specialist Melanie Raskin - melanie.raskin@aktaPD.com.

About Spinal Resources, Inc.® (SRI)

Founded in 2005, Spinal Resources, Inc.® is a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based medical device company focusing on spinal implants that support cost-effective patient care with innovative mechanical and biomechanical products to alleviate pain, shorten recovery time, restore health, and extend quality of life. SRI has engineered a unique line of patented spinal products for the surgical repair and reconstruction of debilitating spinal conditions. To learn how the Swedge™ Pedicle Screw System supports clinicians craving more clinical flexibility and efficiency, visit spinalresourcesinc.com.

