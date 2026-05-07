Spinal Resources, Inc. Awarded Second U.S. Patent for Multi-Diameter Spinal Fixation Rod, Establishing a Layered IP Position

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Resources, Inc., a developer of advanced spinal stabilization technologies, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,611,231, "Spinal Rod and Systems Thereof". The patent meaningfully extends the protection secured by SRI's previously issued U.S. Patent No. 12,251,133, granted March 18, 2025. Together, the two issued patents create a layered intellectual property position covering the Company's proprietary multi-diameter, variable-stiffness spinal fixation platform. From the rod itself to the full implant system, the AI-enabled design methodology tailors each rod to the individual patient.

Spinal Resources, Inc. Awarded Second U.S. Patent for Multi-Diameter Spinal Fixation Rod

A differentiated platform for long-construct spinal fusion

Conventional posterior spinal fixation rods carry a single constant diameter along their full length, forcing surgeons to accept a uniform stiffness profile poorly matched to the variable anatomy and bone quality of the spinal column. Earlier "stepped" designs introduced abrupt diameter changes that created stress concentrations and restricted screw placement. The patented Spinal Resources design replaces abrupt transitions with smooth, continuous Bezier curve geometry, enabling segment-by-segment customization of the rod cross-section along its entire length. Variable-stiffness Bézier rods, combined with rod contour morphotypes derived from post-operative outcome databases and AI-enabled surgical planning, provide a patient-specific, single-construct solution from occiput to sacrum, eliminating the mechanical liabilities of coupled multi-rod assemblies. These features are designed to mitigate risks of complications such as adjacent segment disease (Proximal Junction Kyphosis (PJK) or Failure (PJF)), implant loosening, and stress shielding of the bone.

A layered intellectual property position

The two issued patents operate as complementary layers of protection. U.S. Patent No. 12,251,133 — Variable-Dimension Fixation Rod and Implantable Stabilization System Including a Variable-Dimension Fixation Rod — protects the variable-diameter rod as part of a broader implantable stabilization system. The Bezier rod in combination with pedicle screw and retaining cap assemblies, including the smooth transition regions, enable the securing of fasteners at any point along the Bezier rod.

U.S. Patent No. 12,611,231 — Spinal Rod and Systems Thereof — extends this foundation by covering the rod itself independently of any specific fastener system. It broadens protection beyond the system-level configuration and supports patient-specific customization driven by data and algorithms to determine optimal rod shape and cross-section for each patient. It addresses advanced geometric features, such as morphotypes rod contours, not addressed in the earlier patent. In combination, the two patents are intended to provide overlapping protection across the product; from the rod itself to the rod-and-fastener system, to the software-driven design methodology.

Strategic significance

Bernie Bedor, Chief Executive Officer of Spinal Resources, Inc., stated, "The new patent, together with previously issued U.S. Patent No. 12,251,133, further strengthens the SRI IP portfolio and creates a layered, defensible position around its differentiated multi-diameter, anatomy-specific platform. The combination represents significant strategic and competitive commercial value spanning the device, the system, and the patient-specific design methodology. It further positions SRI to scale commercialization and engage strategic partners from a position of IP strength."

About Spinal Resources, Inc.

Spinal Resources, Inc.® is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida based medical device company developing next-generation spinal fixation technologies designed to deliver patient-specific biomechanical performance and improve long-term outcomes in spinal fusion surgery.

www.spinalresourcesinc.com

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements; actual results may differ materially, and the scope of protection conferred by U.S. Patents Nos. 12,251,133 and 12,611,231 is defined by their respective issued claims.

SOURCE Spinal Resources Inc.