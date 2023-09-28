Spinal Trauma Devices Market size to grow by USD 540.72 million from 2022-2027| Alphatec Holdings Inc., B.Braun SE, ChoiceSpine LLC and more are among the key market players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spinal Trauma Devices Market size is projected to increase by USD 540.72 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Alphatec Holdings Inc., B.Braun SE, ChoiceSpine LLC, Genesys Orthopedic Systems LLC, Globus Medical Inc., GS Solutions Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Spinal Technology Inc., Spineart SA, Stryker Corp., Victrex Plc, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and ZimVie Inc. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2023-2027

Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

ZimVie Inc.: The company offers spinal trauma devices such as Biomet OrthoPak non-invasive bone growth stimulator system.

Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2023 - 2027: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (Internal fixation devices and External fixation devices), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers, and Clinics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2023 - 2027: Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of spinal disorders such as osteoporosis, spondylolisthesis, and scoliosis lesions has increased the demand for spine implants in the region. Furthermore, the rising number of product launches within North America is expected to be a key driver of growth in the spinal injury devices market.

Spinal Trauma Devices Market: Drive, Trend & Challenge:

Driver - The primary driver behind the market's growth is the escalating prevalence of spinal disorders. With the aging global population, there is a corresponding rise in the demand for spinal surgeries and associated implants. As the world's population continues to age, the incidence of spinal diseases is increasing. It's worth noting that spinal pain contributes more significantly to the global burden of disease, including mortality and disability, compared to a combination of HIV, diabetes, malaria, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, breast and lung cancer, as well as ear cancer, traffic accidents, and lower respiratory tract infections.

Trend – Technological advancements in spinal trauma devices is the primary trend in the market.

Challenge - Risks associated with interventional spine procedures affect the growth of the market.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

