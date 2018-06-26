Spindrift® Adds Refreshing New Cranberry Raspberry Variety

Like Spindrift itself, cranberries have deep roots in Massachusetts, a state that is the second-largest source of cranberries in the U.S. Because of this, when Spindrift wanted to create a new real fruit variety of their sparkling water, Founder & CEO Bill Creelman started close to home.

"I've always loved cranberries: the taste, the tie to New England farming, the history. Though creating our new Cranberry Raspberry wasn't easy, it was a lot of fun," shares Creelman. "Because we work with real squeezed fruit in all of our products, the most important thing is to build close relationships with farms and farmers. When we were exploring cranberries, we connected with a local farm in Cape Cod, MA that shares our values around product integrity and sourcing and went straight to work."

New Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry is, yet, another milestone in the brand's commitment toward innovation made from only fresh, real ingredients sourced from family farms – not a lab. The secret to creating this new flavor was to balance cranberries with raspberries such that the delicate flavor of cranberry shines through. The outcome is a unique and refreshing taste with broad appeal and a home-grown heritage.

"I'm so proud that we've maintained the sweet delicious taste of cranberry without any of the tart or bitterness," says Creelman. "We absolutely can't wait for people to try it."

Creelman started Spindrift in 2010 as a solution to kick his soda addiction, and to build something he felt comfortable giving to his young kids. Today, Spindrift is the first brand to produce sparkling water free of artificial and natural flavors, carefully curating a product that brings the real taste on the label to life within each sip. Driven by consumer demand for brands that offer simple ingredients and a focus on transparency, Spindrift has been able to grow steadily in the emerging sparkling water space with 1000% revenue growth over the past 36 months.

Additional Spindrift varieties are available at various grocery retailers and café-style restaurants nationwide, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon.com and www.shop.spindriftfresh.com.

For more information about Spindrift and new Cranberry Raspberry, please visit www.spindriftfresh.com.

About Spindrift:

Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with real, fresh ingredients and triple-filtered sparkling water – yup, that's it. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free from added sweeteners or natural flavors, made with fruit that is picked from family farms and then squeezed within a few days from harvest. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water. Varieties include: Cranberry Raspberry, Half & Half, Strawberry, Orange-Mango, Grapefruit, Blackberry, Cucumber, Lemon, and Raspberry-Lime. Spindrift is available at various grocery retailers and café-style restaurants nationwide, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon.com and www.shop.spindriftfresh.com. Spindrift was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. Since 2011, the company has supported a targeted set of farming and environmental oriented not-for-profits through their membership in 1% For The Planet. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

For more information, visit www.spindriftfresh.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spindrift-adds-refreshing-new-cranberry-raspberry-variety-300671075.html

SOURCE Spindrift

Related Links

http://www.spindriftfresh.com

